Success on the racetrack has been hard to come by for RFK Racing in 2026, but the same cannot be said about its work away from it. Ryan Preece’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona victory offered a high point, but it remained the team’s only Cup Series win of the season. Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Preece all fell short of championship contention, making for a frustrating campaign overall. However, while the results on Sundays failed to meet expectations, RFK Racing continued to make a strong impression in another important area of its NASCAR operation.

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RFK Racing has added another impressive achievement to its marketing legacy, earning 15 honors at the 2026 MarCom Awards, as reported by Jayski on X. The organization collected seven Platinum Awards, five Gold Awards, and three Honorable Mentions, with every campaign it submitted receiving recognition. Coming off a record year in 2025, the latest results further establish RFK’s reputation for creative marketing and partner engagement, even as its Cup Series operation endured a difficult season.

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The bigger milestone, however, lies in the organization’s cumulative record. Since 2011, RFK Racing’s Marketing and Communications team has earned 60 Platinum MarCom Awards. The journey began 15 years ago, and the latest seven awards have pushed the tally to a landmark figure. In 2022, the team had reached 30 Platinum honors, meaning it has doubled that total in the four years since. By the end of 2025, the count had already climbed to 53, setting the stage for this year’s milestone.

The MarCom Awards are an international competition recognizing achievements across marketing and communications. Thousands of entries are evaluated annually by industry professionals, with categories spanning digital communications, social media, advertising, public relations and integrated marketing. RFK’s latest success is particularly notable because its recognition was spread across several different types of campaigns rather than concentrated in one area.

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A significant part of this year’s work centered on the team’s longstanding partnership with Kroger and its participating brands. Coca-Cola, Jack Link’s, Ball Park Buns, Athletic Brewing Company, Minute Rice, International Delight, Force Factor and OIKOS all featured in the award-winning campaigns. The projects demonstrate how RFK develops individual marketing ideas for different brands while using its drivers, racing schedule and fan base to give those partnerships a wider reach.

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Some campaigns also turned major racing moments into commercial opportunities. The social media campaign celebrating Ryan Preece’s Clash victory with Coca-Cola earned Platinum recognition. So did the OIKOS campaign built around Preece’s first Cup Series win at Daytona. RFK’s videos produced with BAM for several Kroger-associated brands also received Platinum. These efforts show how a memorable moment on the track can become content that continues engaging fans after the checkered flag.

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The team earned Platinum recognition for its BuildSubmarines.com integrated marketing campaign and its Trimble collaboration with Liverpool FC. The latter is an interesting example of RFK connecting NASCAR with a global soccer audience through a cross-sport partnership. Other campaigns included Consumer Cellular’s Ryan Preece commercial, Trimble’s “Slumber Party” and “Kick the Tires” advertisements, and Modelo’s Watkins Glen announcement. All four received Gold recognition.

RFK’s own initiatives also featured prominently. Its New England 900 campaign and Prank Wars social media content earned Platinum, while Fan Day, the Boston Common Golf program and a visit from the Houston Texans received Honorable Mentions. The range of projects reflects a marketing strategy that extends beyond conventional sponsor promotion, using fan experiences, entertainment and relationships with other sports organizations to build engagement.

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Dawn Turner, RFK Racing’s Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy, Marketing and Communications, said having every submission recognized was something the entire team could take tremendous pride in. She credited the consistency and creativity behind the campaigns, along with partners who encourage the organization to develop new ways of connecting with fans. Her comments underline how much of the department’s work depends on collaboration rather than simply promoting the team.

That approach has particular importance in NASCAR, where sponsorship is essential to a team’s business. Branding on a race car offers visibility during events, but advertising campaigns, digital content and fan experiences give partners additional ways to connect with audiences throughout the year. RFK’s award record reflects the value of building those relationships beyond race day.

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The achievement also creates a striking contrast with the team’s 2026 results. Preece’s Daytona victory was RFK’s only Cup Series win, while he finished 15th in the final standings. Buescher ended the year 16th without a victory, and Keselowski finished 19th in his final season with the organization. The on-track campaign fell short of expectations, but the marketing department continued to deliver internationally recognized work. With 60 Platinum awards dating back to 2011, RFK’s off-track success is clearly no short-lived achievement.