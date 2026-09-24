66-Year-Old NASCAR Veteran Calls Time on Career After More Than a Decade of Competition

Age doesn’t restrict or limit a driver’s passion to go on and compete on the racetrack. And this statement holds true for veteran driver Bryan Dauzat. He doesn’t compete for championships or win, but he does his best to keep showing up at the racetrack and give his best. But even for a passionate driver like Dauzat, the NASCAR dream eventually comes to an end.

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After competing in part-time races in the Trucks Series for more than a decade, the 66-year-old veteran is planning to retire from the competition. He’s driven the FDNY Racing’s No. 28 Chevy since his first race with them in 2014, and his last ride in this truck is going to be at Talladega Superspeedway.

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FDNY Racing shared an update on X: “Bryan Dauzat will be behind the wheel for the No.28 FDNY Racing Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway in a couple weeks for the final time as he will retire from Truck Series competition after this race weekend.

“We would like to thank Bryan for all he has done for the team the past 12 years and wish him luck on his future endeavors and a happy retirement ❤️🏁.”

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Dauzat has made 23 starts in the Trucks Series and has attempted to qualify for the season-opening Daytona race every year since 2017. He finished 9th during the 2024 Daytona race, and his best finish came back in 2018, when he bagged a P8 finish at Talladega.

The race at Talladega is supposed to be Dauzat’s final ride in the Trucks Series, but there’s a catch. Plenty of part-time entries try to make the field at Talladega, which could lead to fierce competition. Not to mention, Tony Stewart has announced his return in the Ram, and Cleetus McFarland will also take the field.

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If more than 36 teams enter the race, the part-timers or new teams have to secure their positions through: Top 31 on speed, owner points provisional, and past championship provisional. If a part-time entry does make the cut for the top 31 fastest cars, they most likely fail to qualify for the event. And that can be true for Dauzat and his team.

But retirement from the Truck Series doesn’t mean Dauzat will hang up his boots completely. He has split his racing stints between the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. In ARCA, the veteran driver operates his family-owned team, Brother-in-Law Racing.

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His last two starts have come at Talladega and Daytona. Driving the No. 75 Chevy, Dauzat has a 28th-place finish (Daytona) and a 37th-place finish (Talladega) in 2026. Not to forget, he has a history of competing in the Whelen Modified Tour and Whelen Southern Modified Tour.

Even if this Talladega race is seen as his final ride, Dauzat has the opportunity to race in these series and keep his racing juices flowing. However, he would want to end the Truck Series stint on a high by qualifying for the Talladega race and even score his best-ever finish in the process.