Josh Berry, Kaden Honeycutt and Ty Majeski are among the NASCAR names heading to Five Flags Speedway for the Snowball Derby. But the short-track spectacle will offer more than a gathering of stock-car talent: Dodge is also set to reveal the Cup car it will bring back to NASCAR in 2027.

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The 59th Snowball Derby race week runs December 2-6 in Pensacola, Florida, culminating in Sunday’s 300-lap Super Late Model race. A $50,000 prize and the Tom Dawson Trophy await the winner, while the weekend also features Saturday’s Snowflake 125 for Pro Late Models. FloRacing’s November 27 entry-list update identifies nine drivers with experience in NASCAR’s national touring series.

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Berry is arguably the most recognizable Cup name in the field. He has competed in all three NASCAR national series, earned five O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and scored his first Cup win at Las Vegas in 2025. After driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing in 2026, he is set to join Legacy Motor Club next season. He has two previous Derby starts, including a 2022 pole-winning effort that ended in a late-race accident and 25th-place finish.

Derek Kraus also brings experience across all three national divisions. He made 76 Truck Series starts, eight O’Reilly Series appearances, and eight Cup starts, and is set for his 12th straight Derby attempt.

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Honeycutt arrives as the reigning Truck Series champion and a former Derby winner. He won the 2024 event before capturing five Truck races in 2026, including the Homestead finale that secured his first NASCAR national championship.

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William Sawalich, who earned his first O’Reilly Series victory at Rockingham this year, returns after racing in both the Truck and O’Reilly divisions. Dawson Sutton, a full-time Truck competitor, finished one spot short of the Derby win last year after winning the 2025 All-American 400.

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Jake Garcia is another Truck Series winner, having claimed his first national-series victory at Bristol in September. He will make his eighth consecutive Derby start after finishing second in his 2019 debut and third last year.

Ty Majeski is perhaps the most proven Derby specialist among the NASCAR contingent. The 2024 Truck Series champion won the Snowball Derby in 2020 and 2023 and is seeking a third Tom Dawson Trophy.

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Luke Fenhaus and Cole Butcher round out FloRacing’s NASCAR-experienced group, both bringing Truck Series backgrounds. Butcher is making his 10th consecutive Derby start and has four career top-five finishes, but is still chasing his first win.

They will not have the track to themselves. Defending winner Stephen Nasse returns, while 2022 winner Derek Thorn and short-track standouts Bubba Pollard and Derek Griffith add serious opposition. The NASCAR names may draw attention, but Five Flags regulars know this race is not won on reputation.

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The other major attraction arrives Friday, December 4. Dodge will reveal its 2027 Cup Series car as part of the Dodge Sno-Brawl, a celebrity Late Model Stock exhibition. The event carries a $50,000 prize for the winner’s chosen charity, with Tony Stewart serving as driver coach.

Participants include his wife Leah Pruett, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, motocross star Brian Deegan, and former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. The exhibition uses Late Model Stock cars, not the Super Late Models contesting the Derby.

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Dodge’s reveal marks a major step toward its Cup return after leaving the series following the 2012 season. Kaulig Racing will serve as its anchor team in 2027, with AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 and Ty Dillon in the No. 10. The manufacturer will rejoin Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota, restoring a fourth brand to the Cup field.

The timing is notable because Stellantis is scaling back several European factory racing programs, but its North American motorsports plans remain intact. Ram returned to the Truck Series with Kaulig in 2026, Dodge is preparing its Cup comeback, and Tony Stewart Racing continues its NHRA program.

The Derby unveiling is therefore more than a new car reveal; it is a public statement about the company’s American racing ambitions.

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FloRacing will stream the Derby week, including Friday’s Dodge reveal and Sno-Brawl, Saturday’s Snowflake 125 and Sunday’s 300-lap main event.