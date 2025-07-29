“So Freakin Bad”: Denny Hamlin Calls Out Roger Penske’s Shortcomings Amidst Brickyard’s Crisis

Denny Hamlin’s Brickyard campaign nearly came undone before it even began. During Saturday’s qualifying session, his No. 11 Toyota snapped loose exiting Turn 2, clipped the outside wall, and violently spun across the track into the inside barrier. The incident relegated him to the 39th starting position, a devastating blow to his hopes of completing NASCAR’s prestigious Grand Slam.

The Brickyard has remained the one crown jewel missing from Hamlin’s glittering career. But in true veteran form, Hamlin clawed his way through the field with grit and strategy, salvaging a podium finish in third place by the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace charged through the field and captured the win, ultimately bringing the trophy home to the 23XI pit. Post-race, the three-time Daytona 500 champion spoke candidly about the weekend’s turmoil. Alongside his own struggles, he took aim at the shaky race management under Roger Penske’s oversight.

Denny Hamlin slams Indy’s surface

In the aftermath of the Brickyard 400, Denny Hamlin didn’t mince words about the chaos that unfolded under Roger Penske’s watch at Indianapolis. The red flag followed by a long string of caution laps left drivers and fans scratching their heads. Hamlin let it rip on Actions Detrimental. “Yeah, I was actually surprised that after the red flag, we ran out of caution a lot. Like we… It felt like a lot. It was it on TV. It felt like a lot,” he said. “And I’m like, what do we do? If the track… If it was deemed okay to start this thing and put us under caution, like be ready. Quicky caution. choose green. But it was like caution, caution, pit, choose green.” Hamlin argued that extra laps under yellow may have wrecked William Byron’s chances: “The 23 and the 24… 24 didn’t have enough anyway. But if they didn’t run that extra pace lap, 24 probably makes it.”

What makes Hamlin’s insight even heavier is that he started dead last. After wrecking during qualifying, the No. 11 team was forced into a backup car, sending him to the rear of the field. “After where we started, I was content with our finish,” he said. Yet by the time the final restart came around, Hamlin was sitting in fourth and playing a high-stakes mental game. “Usually you won’t give up a row when you’re that close to the front, but I just felt in my heart of hearts, regardless of what the number said, if there’s trouble, they’re going to be going up the racetrack, not down,” he said. Rather than risk being swept up in a wreck or boxed in behind traffic, he made the bold call to triple-stack the bottom defensive, but smart. “And I don’t want to be log jammed behind them. And then just get freight trained by all these cars running low.” Against the odds, the veteran clawed from P39 to a third-place finish. Every move was calculated. Hamlin read the race like a chessboard.

The 44-year-old’s strongest comments, however, focused on the upper groove at Indy. He questioned whether the track’s banking played a role in how ineffective the second lane felt behind the wheel. “If you visually look at it, it doesn’t look much different than the bottom lane,” he said. “But there’s something so off when you’re up there. I can’t even explain how off it is. It’s just really bad.” The remarks reflect growing frustration among drivers over the Brickyard’s racing lines and add to ongoing discussions about potential changes under Roger Penske’s ownership.

23XI Racing’s rise beyond the Brickyard

Bubba Wallace’s Brickyard breakthrough wasn’t just a personal milestone; it echoed the growing strength of 23XI Racing as a whole. With co-owner Denny Hamlin already locked into the Playoffs and Tyler Reddick consistently performing, Wallace’s win marked another high point for the team’s Toyota fleet. Meanwhile, Riley Herbst continues to chase his first breakthrough, as the team eyes a full sweep of playoff contenders. “Our next objective is getting a win with Riley,” Hamlin said, pointing to the next big step for the team’s third entry. Herbst’s development is more than just another prospect; it’s part of a deliberate mission to ensure 23XI Racing isn’t dependent on a single driver or moment. It’s a statement of depth.

In a year when lawsuits, charter drama, and mid-season pressure have threatened to overshadow racing, 23XI has doubled down on proving itself on the track. Whether it’s Wallace rising under the pressure or Hamlin playing both owner and rival, the message is loud: this team isn’t just here to compete, they’re here to conquer.

By openly criticizing the racing line and questioning the Brickyard’s current setup, Hamlin highlighted growing concerns about one of NASCAR’s historic tracks. With the Brickyard being one of the sport’s four Crown Jewel races, his comments reflect a deeper frustration with how the event is being managed. At the same time, 23XI Racing is showing promise, with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick delivering strong performances and Riley Herbst in development. For Hamlin, both on and off the track, the focus is clear: elevate his team, and push the sport forward.