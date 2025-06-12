“So It’s Not Safe” – Fans Raise Alarms Over NASCAR’s Mexico Gamble After New Revelations

All it takes is one post to set off a fire in the comments section. Mixed among the excitement and Mexican vibes, a new worry has surfaced: Is racing at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez really safe? NASCAR insists its safety game is locked down: SAFER barriers, spotters, wet-weather tires, and medical teams—the modern tool kit for top-tier protection. But fans aren’t just cheering the tech; they’re sounding alarms.

One post on X and the ripple effect was immediate. Replies ranged from anxious questions to full-blown panic, with fans trading concerns like race day predictions. Even those usually hyped about a global NASCAR expansion started tapping the brakes. And suddenly, the spotlight shifted from lap times and pit stops to headlines about logistics and borders.

NASCAR’s safety is secured, but doubts remain

Tom Bryant, NASCAR’s Vice President of racing operations, knows that the stakes are high whenever the sport races on international soil. With the Cup Series going international for the first time since 1958, concerns about safety and preparedness have naturally flared up. But Bryant is confident that NASCAR has dotted its i’s and crossed every t.

However, when all of this has finally come through and is happening live, fans have gotten intimidated by the pictures. As a fan posted an image of the security with guns traveling in a truck right behind the haulers, the fans have been shaken to the core. The person wrote, “NASCAR teams ain’t f—-n around,” coupled with the picture.

Speaking with Hauler Talks last week, Bryant reassured the NASCAR Community that the track had undergone serious scrutiny. “Literally every hour from Sunday morning until about noon Tuesday is planned and there are events tied to it,” Bryant said of the crossing. “And by gosh, it better happen on time.” Bryant emphasizes that NASCAR safety protocols aren’t just being applied—they’re being amplified. NASCAR has tapped Rock-It Cargo, which handled 200 haulers during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and has even worked with Formula 1 and FIFA. “We’re anticipating no issues… they’ve been doing it for 45 years and haven’t had an issue.”

Moreover, just two days ago, Bryant told NASCAR.com, “We’re responsible for everything. It’s people. It’s equipment. It’s all the logistics to support all that. It’s security. It’s a ton of contingency planning because, hey, we are going to be way far away from our home base here, right? We’re not at North Wilkesboro, where we can run back down to Charlotte and grab pieces and parts. That’s not possible. So every aspect of the event weekend has to be planned for, coordinated, resourced, and ready to go.”

The good spot is the iconic Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a 2.674-mile circuit known for its long stretch and tight stadium section. It’s hosted Formula One, the Xfinity Series in the late 2000s, and plenty of high-stakes racing. Still, NASCAR has not visited since 2008, when Kyle Busch won the race, and returning after such a long hiatus brings its own set of challenges. However, Tom Bryant brought in everyone from top security services to Top Gear medical staff—but the fans still aren’t sold. They aren’t buying it, not yet.

Fans panic about safety en route to Mexico

As news of NASCAR’s extensive safety protocols made the rounds, fans wasted no time lighting up social media, and let’s just say they are not exactly reassured. One post on X cut right to the chase: “so, it’s not safe.” Just five words, but they captured the unease that’s been simmering beneath the excitement. Another chimed in with patriotic urgency: “USA only, please!!!!” A sentiment echoed across tons of replies from fans who believe stock car racing should stay planted on American soil.

And then came the bigger questions, the kind NASCAR can’t brush off with a few press releases. “If they gotta do all this then they probably shouldn’t be there,” one user wrote, pointing to the extraordinary lengths being taken just to host the event. Fans also zeroed in on the reports of armed escorts and tight federal-level coordination. “Maybe they shouldn’t be racing in a country that requires armed?” One comment read, pulling no punches. Others echoed the vibe with posts like: “Idk, maybe we shouldn’t be racing in a country that requires such extreme measures.”

It’s not that the fans are rooting against international expansion; many are excited to see NASCAR go global. But when words like “armed security” and “secret service” start getting tossed around in the same breath as “pit road” and “green flag,” it’s bound to raise some eyebrows. For long-term fans who grew up on all tracks and tailgate Sundays, this kind of high-security atmosphere feels worlds away from the sport they know and love.

Whether it’s fair or not, perception is everything. NASCAR might have dotted every i and crossed every t for safety in Mexico, but right now, the court of public opinion is still very much in session.