“So Many More People Than Just My Career”- Christopher Bell Drops Emotional Tribute to Motorsports Pioneer Amidst Hall of Fame Honor

The easiest way to understand Emmett Hahn’s impact is this: Christopher Bell probably would not have become Christopher Bell without him. And so, when Bell said, “So many more people than just my career,” he was not talking about a mentor, a team owner, or a sponsor. He was talking about the man who created and promoted races, built opportunities, and gave young Oklahoma dirt racers a place to prove they belonged.

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That is why Hahn’s induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame was personal for one of NASCAR’s biggest stars. Bell had also just learned that only a handful of motorsports figures had ever been inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, and the rarity of it caught him off guard.

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“So I got told that there’s under 10, maybe he was the fifth or the seventh motorsports guy to be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. And whenever I first heard that, I’m like, man, we gotta get more.”

Emmett Hahn has already been inducted into other motorsports Halls of Fame. The list includes the National Midget Hall of Fame and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. This, though, is different from that.

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It was Oklahoma’s statewide sports Hall of Fame, the same stage that pulls up Heisman winners, World Series champions, and other icons from across the state’s sports history. For someone who spent decades arguing that motorsports deserved the same respect as traditional sports, this honor has arrived at just the right time.

“I’m just incredibly happy for Emmett. He deserves it. Like, there’s not another person in Oklahoma racing history that has had more of an impact on auto racing here in the home state.”

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“And my career, yeah. Like, and it… so many more people than just my career. Like, he has given so many people the platform to launch themselves into stardom.”

Emmett Hahn is the co-founder of the Chili Bowl Nationals and the Tulsa Shootout, two races that became proving grounds for future NASCAR stars. Christopher Bell grew up racing in them, and his performances at Hahn’s events helped put him on the radar of Keith Kunz Motorsports and Toyota Racing Development before he got to NASCAR.

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The list of drivers touched by Hahn’s racing ecosystem is long. Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, and many others have all raced at the Chili Bowl, which has become one of the most important dirt racing events in the world.

Emmett Hahn also changed the economics of grassroots racing by making affordable pathways through the American Sprint Car Series, allowing talented drivers to stay in the sport long enough to get noticed.

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For Hahn, the Hall of Fame honor is extra special because it put motorsports alongside Oklahoma’s biggest names from football, baseball, and other big sports. In an interview following the honor, he admitted he never imagined it would happen.

“Not in my wildest dream. When I graduated high school, I would never have thought anything like this. And this is just incredible.”

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Bell’s tribute gives you an inkling of why that recognition mattered. Emmett Hahn built a system that launched careers, and Christopher Bell was one of the many drivers who came through it.