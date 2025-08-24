Speculations Flood as HMS Driver Gets Spotted With Mystery Woman in Daytona

William Byron is no stranger to the spotlight on the track, but this weekend at the Daytona 500, attention briefly shifted off him. The 27-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver, who captured his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, was seen in a video at the event accompanied by a woman, fueling speculation about a possible new relationship.

The sighting marks the first time Byron has been publicly linked to someone new since his long-term relationship with Erin Blaney ended in early 2024. Since then, Byron has largely kept his personal life private, focusing on his growing success in the Cup Series.

The driver’s Daytona 500 appearance with an unidentified woman quickly sparked fan buzz and speculation.

William Byron’s Daytona date sparks buzz

NASCAR fans, already familiar with Byron’s past relationship with Erin Blaney, were quick to chime in with takes ranging from celebrity lookalike theories to commentary on Byron’s “type.”

One fan reacted with surprise, posting: “Wait, that’s not Sabrina.” The reference was to pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, whose skyrocketing fame and distinctive style have made her a Hollywood mainstay. Another joked, “Willy B with a fake Sabrina Carpenter.”

Both reactions highlight how the woman spotted with Byron reminded fans of Carpenter’s signature look, sparking tongue-in-cheek comparisons to the star.

The intrigue didn’t stop there. Some fans suggested Byron may have stepped up, with one writing: “Woah, Billy B with the upgrade.” While clearly speculative, the comment tied directly into Byron’s dating history, particularly his long-term relationship with Erin Blaney, the younger sister of Ryan Blaney.

Erin and William dated from 2019 to early 2024, often appearing together at races and team events. After more than four years together, subtle social media changes and Blaney’s reflective post about moving forward suggested the two had quietly parted ways.

That past inevitably colored today’s reactions. As one fan put it: “Willy B clearly has a type.” The suggestion implied a continuity between Byron’s former partner and his Daytona 500 companion. Another summed it up with playful familiarity: “Classic Byron with another baddie. Classic.”

Though the identity of Byron’s Daytona guest remains unconfirmed, the reactions reveal how invested fans are in both his professional and personal chapters. Whether compared to a Hollywood star like Sabrina Carpenter or remembered alongside Erin Blaney, Byron’s off-track moments continue to spark just as much buzz as his on-track triumphs.