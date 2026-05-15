Spire Boss’ Confession Just Teased the Ultimate Open Wheel Crossover for Cup Series Phenom

Spire Motorsports made one of the strongest deals right at the start of the season by offering Carson Hocevar a long-term contract. While the team isn’t the most competitive on the field, Hocevar managed to bring in their first win of the season, and as his popularity continues to transcend across motorsports, Spire co-owner has hinted that Hocevar might soon be heading towards an open-wheel crossover.

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“Carson wants to be here like in a car like tomorrow. So, we’ll figure that out,” Jeff Dickerson said, reflecting on Hocevar’s visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indy 500 next weekend. It shouldn’t be too difficult for the team to perhaps arrange something of this sort for Hocevar. After all, Spire Motorsports does share a partnership with Andretti Global through TWG, and they wouldn’t say no to one of NASCAR’s growing phenomena.

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So, while open-wheel racing isn’t really prominent in his racing portfolio, Hocevar might fill that gap soon. He was even on the pit road this year for the Indy 500, watching Andretti Global’s trio of drivers participate.

“I wouldn’t say no,” Hocevar said when asked about attempting ‘The Double’ with Spire Motorsports.

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It is considered to be one of the most demanding challenges in motorsports, requiring the drivers to first run the Indy 500 race, and then travel close to 500 miles away to Charlotte Motor Speedway to run the Coca-Cola 600. If the drivers manage to accomplish the challenge, they finish with 1,100 miles of driving throughout the day with practically no time to rest.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602202788208

Understandably, only one driver has ever managed to accomplish this: Tony Stewart. There have been many others who have attempted the challenge, including Kyle Larson. However, he couldn’t accomplish it because of weather issues, and ended up crashing in both races last year (becoming the first driver since 1997 to do so). While he is not attempting the challenge this year, it will be Katherine Legge who will take on the challenge with Live Fast Motorsports.

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Carson Hocevar reveals an unusual issue with running in IndyCar

One of the biggest surprises for someone who has run stock cars throughout their career is the rather odd posture the open-wheel drivers sit in during the races. While stock car drivers sit straight up, much similar to a road car, open-wheel drivers, including the likes of Formula 1 and IndyCar, have to fit in extremely tight cockpits, essentially lying down, becoming one with the car’s chassis.

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Although this is adjustable through custom-molded seats, it was still odd for Carson Hocevar to come across something like that. Discussing the experience he had at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he joked that he might find it hard to sit in one of those cars.

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“I’m short torso, so I don’t know if that helps or hurts me. But at least, you know, I feel like if my head’s too high, that’s a big problem. But if I can shimmy it and, you know, get myself up, I’d be okay,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it. I’ve already been, you know, doing redneck science measurements of trying to understand if I can even sit in one.”

Standing at 6 feet and five inches, Hocevar is certainly tall. However, Chris Kneifel, back in the day, managed to run IndyCar being 6 feet 6 inches, so it shouldn’t be an issue for the Spire Motorsports driver, as he still wishes to run the Indy 500: “I would absolutely love to do it one day.”

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Hocevar’s dedication to racing is quite understandable. He is one of the strongest upcoming drivers in the Cup Series, and with his maiden victory at Talladega, his popularity now transcends way beyond the realms of NASCAR. If he were to run the Indy 500 in the future and attempt the vicious Double Duty challenge, it would not only surge his popularity further but also give him a completely new experience. With Spire Motorsports’ Jeff Dickerson hinting towards a possible run soon, that dream only seems to be getting closer for Hocevar.