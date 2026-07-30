Spire Motorsports’ Boss Reveals High-Stakes Pressure to Fulfill GM’s Wishlist Behind Truck Series Push

Spire Motorsports Trucks Series teams could look different heading into the 2027 season. Known for promoting young talent and rolling out mixed schedules between a star-studded lineup, Spire is expected to make changes. Not because they intend to, but because of the manufacturer’s demand to run for championships.

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Kevin Manion, Spire Motorsports competition director for the Truck Series, revealed how they could line up next year. “Sometimes we get it between our Cup drivers and Hendrick Cup drivers and the other Chevy Cup drivers that want to do some truck races. So we try to accommodate that. But we do want to also take care of our GM partners with Chevrolet, and they would like us to run for the drivers’ championship.”

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Spire Motorsports has two full-time entries in the Craftsman Trucks Series. The No. 7 and No. 77, but both these entries have multiple drivers. The likes of Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, and Justin Marks have all featured in the No. 77 entry.

It’s a similar story for No. 7 Truck. Connor Moscak runs most of the races, but drivers like Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Busch have shared this ride. Not to forget, Spire runs a third part-time truck, the No. 71, which allows more Cup drivers to compete in the Truck Series.

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Spire is likely to field three trucks next year, but they will be competing for owners’ and drivers’ championships. “We’re gonna have really close to the same format we have this year. Two full-time and then the third truck being maybe some one-off races. We are waiting for the schedule to come out,” Manion added.

Interestingly, Spire has been grooming a rising talent to prepare for the championship run next year. The team announced that Tristan McKee will be running a part-time schedule in the No. 77 car. The North Carolina native will be piloting the No. 77 truck at Richmond, New Hampshire, Bristol, Phoenix, and Martinsville.

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McKee’s success in the ARCA Series hasn’t gone unnoticed. He has already bagged four wins driving the No. 77 car, and he will be hoping to continue the run in his debut NASCAR season. However, the announcement didn’t reveal whether the No. 77 truck will be competing for the owner’s championship.

Although it looks like Chevrolet has influenced Spire’s plans for 2027, it makes things more entertaining for fans. Layne Riggs from Ford and Kayden Honeycutt from Toyota have dominated so far this season. Therefore, a Chevy driver in Spire equipment would lead to more competition and on-track rivalries.