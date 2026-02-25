Spire Motorsports Dragged Into $8 Million Legal Storm as Joe Gibbs Racing Demands Emergency Order

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The flames are spreading from the JGR lawsuit. Less than a week after Joe Gibbs charged Chris Gabehart with “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information,” he has pulled another entity into his accusative storm. That is none other than Jeff Dickerson’s team that Gabehart is set to join after leaving JGR. Gibbs also updated the lawsuit to elevate pressure on the defendants.

The JGR lawsuit just rose up a notch

“Joe Gibbs Racing has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction requiring Chris Gabehart cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026,” journalist Bob Pockrass wrote on X about the updated JGR lawsuit.

The initial JGR lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of North Carolina, sought $8 million in damages. This was in response to Chris Gabehart’s alleged removal of proprietary information like payroll details and car setup factors. Gabehart immediately refuted the lawsuit’s claims, and soon after, Spire Motorsports announced Gabehart as Chief Motorsports Officer – but it did not know that JGR would retaliate.

“JGR also has amended its complaint against Gabehart to include Spire Motorsports as a defendant,” Bob Pockrass tweeted.

So Joe Gibbs is seeking to retrain both Chris Gabehart’s and Spire’s plans to work together this season. Aside from ceasing and desisting Gabehart, the updated JGR lawsuit also demands that he return any Confidential Information and Trade Secrets. It also asks Gabehart to return any device storing those secrets and allow forensic examination.

Another demand is directed at Spire, so that it stops accepting Gabehart’s services “in violation of Gabehart’s noncompete obligations.”

Journalist Shannon McMinimee outlined the additional consequences for Spire. “Spire will now be subject to interrogatories, request for production, and depositions rather than a third-party who would have to be subpoenaed for information. One of the big discovery tools is a 30(b)(6) deposition where you identify the topics that you want a business entity to speak to and they have to designate people who can answer to those topics. And what those designees say is attributed to the entity. Discovery in this case is likely to be wild.”

Clearly, the JGR lawsuit took a fresh, chaotic turn. But while JGR is targeting Spire, the latter is growing its wings.

A constant path of growth

Since 2023, Spire Motorsports has been visibly expanding. From buying Kyle Busch’s Truck Series program to roping in multi-billion-dollar sponsors for Carson Hocevar‘s 2026 Daytona efforts, the team leaves no stone unturned in luring big money. And despite facing the heat of the JGR lawsuit, Spire’s future looks bright anyway.

A new sponsor, Spectrum, signed a multi-year partnership with Spire and Carson Hocevar ahead of the Daytona 500 race. It has revved up as the team’s primary sponsor for multiple Cup Series races.

“NASCAR is built on speed, passion, and innovation. And that spirit aligns perfectly with what we deliver every day at Spectrum as America’s Connectivity Company,” said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spectrum. “Carson and Spire are not only incredible competitors, but also proud Spectrum customers.”

Hocevar had sported Spectrum’s colors for his rookie season in 2024. That season, he achieved top rookie honors on the strength of one top- five, six top-10, and 13 top-15 finishes.

With a new sponsor on board, Spire Motorsports is eager for the future. However, the JGR lawsuit may be a hindrance. Let’s wait and see how this intense development turns out.