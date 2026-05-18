Spire Motorsports Driver Makes Bold Claim After Gaining Upper Hand on Former Team

Daniel Suarez stepped out of his damaged Chevrolet after the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Sure, he was frustrated, but he did not sound defeated. His team, Spire Motorsports, had spent the entire weekend recovering from crashes and preparing a backup car, yet it was clear that Suárez was focused on the bigger picture beyond the race.

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“We are a very good team, a playoff team, and we have to clean it up,” he said after finishing 21st.

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That confidence is not something you get out of one exhibition race. It has followed Suarez after leaving Trackhouse Racing, and in his post-race interview at Dover, he enforced that storyline in front of the entire garage.

The All-Star weekend, however, started badly for the No. 7. During the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge qualifying session, a loose tire sent Suarez hard into the outside wall at Dover’s Monster Mile. The crash ruined the primary car and forced Spire to work with a backup Chevrolet that had no practice data backing it up.

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“And the guys, honestly, they did an amazing job with the first car, but every time you have to bring the backup and go straight to the race without knowing exactly what you’re going to have, it’s tough. I would say that was the highlight of the weekend. The fans, the loyal support, that was really very good,” he added.

The fan vote is also important for an entirely different reason. When the 34-year-old joined Spire Motorsports, he was replaced by 19-year-old Connor Zilisch at Trackhouse, who finished 5th at Dover.

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Suarez was Trackhouse Racing’s original driver when Justin Marks launched it in 2021. He worked well with the team and also got it its first Cup Series win at Sonoma in 2022.

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But when Trackhouse Racing expanded, the focus shifted to Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. By 2025, Suarez admitted that he no longer felt “wanted internally.”

“It goes there. It just wasn’t really love anymore,” Suarez had said earlier this season about his exit.

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Trackhouse chose to go forward with Zilisch instead, and Suarez responded by joining Spire. Now, if you look at the results, they are becoming quite difficult to ignore.

In the opening stretch of the 2026 Cup Series season, Suarez sits 14th in the points standings, which places him above the playoff cut line. Meanwhile, the drivers from his former team rank below him in the standings.

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Shane van Gisbergen

Ross Chastain

Connor Zilisch

is in 16th place, whilesits 19th, andis down in 32nd.

Additionally, Suarez has one top-five and three top-10 finishes in a car that was rarely seen in previous seasons. And the improvement is very evident elsewhere, too.

He finished fourth at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Cook Out Clash weekend, fifth at EchoPark Speedway, sixth at Texas, and seventh at Darlington. His average running position has significantly improved compared to his Trackhouse season.

As Suarez said, Spire has that weekly pace now where they can see themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.

Dover was another layer to this complex sandwich of events because Suarez’s race started to go south starting on lap one, but they decided not to give up and work with an alternative plan.

“We had a few situations there with the car and then a big crash on lap one and a half,” Suarez said. “So, what are you going to do?”

Instead of parking the car that had been damaged, Spire kept working on it. On the racetrack end of things, Suarez dragged that Chevrolet home to a 21st-place finish, even though there were multiple problems in handling the car and heavy aerodynamic tape covering the whole body.

“Luckily, there are no points for today,” he added. “But it’s still hard, and we have to learn a few lessons from this one.”

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 20: Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet talks with a crew member on pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series GEICO 500 on April 20, 2024 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2404205001810

That reaction says a lot about where the expectations are inside the No. 7 team’s garage. Last year, a 21st-place finish for Spire Motorsports would have been acceptable. This season, Suarez is irritated by it.

Daniel Suarez turns Spire Motorsports into a bigger business player

Suarez’s contribution to Spire Motorsports is not just about better results. He also brought funding, sponsors, and manufacturers along with him, which immediately changed Spire’s ceiling.

The biggest example of this is Freeway Insurance, which had been with him throughout his years at Trackhouse Racing. However, when he left, the company followed him directly to Spire Motorsports, marking a massive financial boost for the growing organization.

Freeway is now the anchor sponsor for the No. 7 Chevrolet while also being NASCAR’s official insurance partner. The company also expanded into national television campaigns, bilingual advertising, fan events, and race entitlement deals, all with Suarez at the center of them.

That money talks when it comes to the Next Gen era. When teams need to experiment on their cars or develop a strategy, it cannot simply be done mechanically anymore. The most competitive advantage comes through simulation programs, engineering staff, aerodynamic modeling, and even pit crew performance. So now Spire has more resources than before to invest in all of that.

At the same time, the organization also strengthened its alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, which now supplies engines and shares simulation and setup data with Spire Motorsports. That puts the Mexican driver closer to the level of technically refined drivers like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

The internal structure of the team also shifted with Suarez’s arrival. He worked with crew chief Ryan Sparks to reorganize trackside operations and tighten communication systems. Veteran teammate Michael McDowell later admitted Daniel Suarez brought a new “fire and hunger” into the shop. That pushed the entire team harder.

And now that difference shows up on the track and in the results every week.