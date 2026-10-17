Spire Motorsports Flaunts Multi-Million Investment Blueprint Refuting JGR’s Theft Claims

There is a big difference between hiring someone who knows how to win and getting hold of information that could help you do it. That distinction sits at the heart of Joe Gibbs Racing’s legal fight with Spire Motorsports. JGR alleges that former competition director Chris Gabehart took confidential information to his new employer. But newly filed court documents also reveal the scale of Spire’s Cup operation spending, raising fresh questions about how the team’s progress should be measured.

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“Among exhibits filed in JGR-Gabehart/Spire today were Spire’s Cup organizational chart and a chart showing Cup expenses and how they relate to best average finish. I thought both might be of interest as far as budget and how things are organized,” FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass wrote on X.

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The numbers are hard to ignore. Spire’s Cup expenses rose from $13.9 million in 2022 to $50 million in 2025. Its best average finish improved from 21.4 to 11.9 over the same period. That is a $36.1 million increase in annual spending, alongside a clear improvement on track.

The timing matters. Spire’s biggest spending jump came in 2024, before Gabehart joined the organization. So what exactly was the team building with that money?

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In 2024, Spire more than doubled its previous year’s spending. It also expanded to three full-time Cup cars after purchasing a third charter from Live Fast Motorsports. The acquisition of Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Truck Series operation and its Mooresville facility added another piece to its wider expansion.

Then came more experienced personnel. Michael McDowell and crew chief Travis Peterson joined in 2025, alongside established figures including Rodney Childers, Matt McCall and Dax Gerringer. Spire was adding people and resources across its competition operation, not simply changing who sat at the top.

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The chart also shows the structure supporting Spire’s three Cup teams. Ryan Sparks leads the No. 7 team, Luke Lambert oversees the No. 77, and Travis Peterson works with the No. 71. Engineering and technical staff form another part of that structure, highlighting the resources required to develop cars and analyze race data.

That work is expensive, and progress rarely comes from one person alone. Gabehart brought years of experience from JGR, but Spire had already committed millions to expanding its operation. The financial exhibits give that investment a measurable scale.

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They do not, however, answer the question JGR is asking: did Gabehart also bring protected information with him?

JGR alleges that Gabehart took confidential information when he left for Spire and continued providing competition-related input despite court restrictions. Spire and Gabehart dispute those allegations. The fight has moved beyond the circumstances of his departure to specific conversations and information that JGR says should never have reached its rival.

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Pockrass highlighted another exhibit from the October 13 hearing, writing:

“Much of presentations from Tuesday hearing are redacted. Here is an example of what JGR says is Spire getting their trade secrets. It is a deposition of McDowell crew chief Travis Peterson. It is about COTA race, which was the weekend prior to restraining order being issued.”

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The deposition concerns the Circuit of the Americas race and forms part of JGR’s argument about information allegedly shared with Spire. But an allegation presented in court is not proof that trade secrets were misappropriated.

That is the distinction the case must resolve. A former employee can bring experience and general knowledge to a new job. Using protected trade secrets is a different matter, and JGR must establish what information was protected and how it was allegedly taken or used.

Spire’s spending does not clear it of wrongdoing. A team can invest heavily and still face questions about how it obtained certain information. But the reverse is equally important: improved results after a high-profile hire do not prove that confidential material drove those gains.

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The trial is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027. Until then, Spire’s $50 million investment provides important context for understanding the team’s progress, but it does not resolve the allegations at the center of the lawsuit. The court must determine whether JGR can establish that protected information was improperly used, rather than relying on spending, personnel changes or improved results to draw that conclusion.