Spire Motorsports Leaks Massive Indy 500 Masterplan for Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar has never hidden his fascination with the Indianapolis 500, and his first experience at the iconic speedway only made him want to compete there more. The Spire Motorsports driver has called it his favorite race, describing how he found himself smiling every time he drove around the historic oval. For Hocevar, the appeal goes beyond the prestige of winning another major event. He has grown up watching the race with his family and now has his sights set on becoming part of its history.

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Carson Hocevar’s Indianapolis 500 ambitions now have backing from within Spire Motorsports, with the team confirming discussions about a potential entry through its connection to Andretti Global, as reported by Jayski. Spire CEO Jeff Dickerson revealed that he and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss have discussed giving the 23-year-old a shot at the iconic race.

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However, the opportunity comes with an important condition. Hocevar must demonstrate greater discipline behind the wheel before the organization is comfortable putting him in an IndyCar capable of exceeding 200 mph.

Dickerson’s comments suggest that the opportunity is more than a speculative crossover idea. TWG Motorsports owns a stake in Spire Motorsports and holds majority ownership of Andretti Global, creating a connection between Hocevar’s NASCAR team and a leading IndyCar organization.

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That relationship could provide a route into the Indianapolis 500 without requiring Spire to build an open-wheel operation of its own. Dickerson confirmed that the discussions had taken place, although he made clear that the team was not ready to move forward just yet. The 2027 edition is already ruled out.

The biggest obstacle is Hocevar’s driving approach. Dickerson specifically wants to see more discipline in his race craft before approving an IndyCar opportunity, warning that Hocevar “could actually hurt himself in those cars.”

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The concern carries particular weight because IndyCars operate at speeds exceeding 200 mph at Indianapolis, leaving little room for aggressive mistakes. Hocevar’s willingness to push the limits has made him an entertaining Cup Series personality, but Spire clearly wants him to develop greater control before taking on a different kind of racing challenge.

That warning comes after a difficult end to Hocevar’s 2026 NASCAR campaign. At Martinsville, he repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric, damaging the No. 2 Ford and prompting criticism from fellow competitors. Spire subsequently suspended its driver for the Homestead finale, while NASCAR imposed a $100,000 fine and deducted 25 championship points.

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Hocevar later acknowledged that his actions were embarrassing and disrespectful, admitting that he needed to take responsibility. Dickerson’s comments suggest that rebuilding trust through more disciplined driving will matter if Hocevar wants the IndyCar opportunity.

Hocevar has already spent time around Andretti Global, making the possibility especially appealing. During May’s Indianapolis 500 practice, he watched the team from their pit stand and openly discussed his desire to compete in the race. He even joked about conducting some “redneck science” to determine whether his 6-foot-4 frame could fit inside an IndyCar cockpit. Hocevar admitted that the tight seating position could be a problem, but his enthusiasm was unmistakable. He has called the Indianapolis 500 his favorite race and said he would love to participate someday.

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If the opportunity eventually materializes, Hocevar would join a notable group of NASCAR drivers who have crossed over to the Indianapolis 500. Tony Stewart competed in the race 5 times and later won multiple Cup races at Indianapolis. Kurt Busch attempted the Memorial Day double in 2014, finishing sixth in the Indy 500 before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. More recently, Kyle Larson attempted the double in 2024 and 2025, although weather disrupted his first effort and played a small part in the second attempt as well, leading to another frustrating outing.

Away from NASCAR, Hocevar has continued embracing different racing experiences. He recently teamed up with Cleetus McFarland to win the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory, beating Ty Dillon and Denny Hamlin in a chaotic Crown Victoria contest.

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He also won the 2025 edition alongside McFarland, showing his enthusiasm for racing beyond the Cup Series. Those appearances highlight his willingness to try different machinery, although an IndyCar would present a far greater technical and safety challenge.

For now, Hocevar’s Indy 500 dream remains a possibility rather than a confirmed entry. Spire and TWG have a potential route through Andretti Global, and the driver has made his enthusiasm clear. But Dickerson’s message is equally clear: before Hocevar gets the chance to chase the Indianapolis 500, he must prove that he can temper his aggression and handle the responsibility that comes with racing at those speeds.