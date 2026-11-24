Joe Gibbs Racing may have thought a six-figure check would put one part of its legal battle with Spire Motorsports to rest. Spire, however, has other plans. The organization returned the $108,087.67 payment JGR sent to satisfy its countersuit, refusing to let the dispute end with a financial transaction. Instead, Spire wants the court to rule on the allegations, award its legal fees, and address what it considers months of attacks on its reputation. The decision has now created another complication for JGR.

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The dispute traces back to car chief Robert “Cheddar” Smith’s move from Spire Motorsports to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025. Spire claims it agreed to release Smith early from his contract so he could join Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 team under a separate arrangement. According to Spire, JGR would either release an employee of comparable standing in return or pay $100,000. The organization says neither option was fulfilled, prompting it to file a countersuit against JGR on June 25, 2026.

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JGR disputed Spire’s characterization of the agreement, arguing that negotiations were handled by Chris Gabehart before he left the organization for Spire. The disagreement became another front in the wider lawsuit over allegations that Gabehart and Spire misappropriated JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets. However, JGR eventually attempted to resolve the financial portion of Spire’s countersuit. On November 6, it issued a check for $108,087.67, which Spire has returned, as reported by Matt Weaver. It comprised the alleged $100,000 obligation and $8,087.67 in interest accrued from the end of the 2025 season.

JGR maintained that the payment was not an admission of liability. Its position was that even though it disputed the existence of the alleged trade agreement, the check covered the full amount Spire’s own counterclaim sought. The organization argued that providing the requested financial relief eliminated any remaining controversy and that Spire’s countersuit should consequently be dismissed. From JGR’s perspective, the payment offered a way to remove this particular issue from an already complicated legal battle without conceding that it had breached an agreement.

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Spire rejected that reasoning. In a Monday night court filing, the organization confirmed that it had returned the check and opposed JGR’s attempt to have the countersuit dismissed. One issue was the check’s description, which referred to a breach of contract by Spire.

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More importantly, Spire argued that JGR could not simply send an unsolicited payment and unilaterally declare the dispute over. It believes the court should determine whether JGR breached the agreement and whether the organization deserves additional relief. Spire also contends that JGR had already defaulted on its counterclaims after missing court deadlines, making its attempt to seek summary judgment procedurally improper.

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Another important element of Spire’s argument concerns JGR president Dave Alpern’s deposition testimony. During questioning, Alpern acknowledged that the $100,000 arrangement had been made between Gabehart and Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

When asked whether JGR agreed to pay Spire that amount, Alpern replied, “That’s correct. That is the deal that Chris Gabehart made with Jeff Dickerson.” He added that JGR would be willing to pay upon receiving an invoice. Spire views this testimony as significant evidence supporting its version of events, although it does not by itself resolve the legal dispute.

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The returned check also reflects how bitter the wider lawsuit has become. JGR originally accused Gabehart and Spire of taking confidential information, misappropriating trade secrets, interfering with contractual obligations, and attempting to solicit employees and sponsors. Spire has denied wrongdoing and argues that several of JGR’s allegations have since been abandoned, while discovery has failed to establish the remaining claims.

It further maintains that the processes JGR considers proprietary were already known across the racing industry or independently developed by Spire. These are the parties’ competing positions, and the court has not issued a final ruling on the underlying allegations.

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For Spire, the financial payment no longer addresses everything it wants from the case. The organization says it wants a public judgment establishing JGR’s liability for breach of contract, along with reimbursement of its attorney fees. It also believes a ruling would address the accusations made against it throughout the dispute. JGR, meanwhile, maintains that it has already provided the complete financial relief Spire requested and that the countersuit should not continue.

The standoff means the two organizations remain locked in a legal fight that extends well beyond the $100,000 agreement. Their main case is scheduled for trial on February 1, 2027, in the Western District of North Carolina. Whether JGR can persuade the court that its payment makes Spire’s countersuit moot remains to be decided. For now, Spire’s decision to return the check has made one thing clear: it wants more than the money. It wants the court to decide who was right.