Spire Motorsports Star Takes A Veiled Dig at Joe Gibbs & Co. Amidst Hopes Of Brickyard Triumph

Carson Hocevar had a smirk on his face after qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. Hard to blame him for that. He had just put his No. 77 Chevrolet on the pole for the Brickyard 400. But it wasn’t just the fact that he bumped 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick for the top spot that made him appear that way. Hocevar hinted at the real reason with a sly comment on the microphone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s just fun to use our own notes for the last two years and get these cars better and faster,” said Hocevar after qualifying, which saw his Spire Motorsports teammates Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell finish second and sixth, respectively. A great qualifying session, yes. But Hocevar was more focused on taking a dig at Joe Gibbs Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Gibbs Racing is currently suing Spire Motorsports for $8 million. That smirk now makes a lot more sense. Earlier this year, JGR filed the lawsuit after Chris Gabehart left the organization.

Gabehart had been JGR’s competition director and Denny Hamlin’s crew chief for years. He left to become Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire. JGR claims that on his way out, Gabehart photographed proprietary files and synced race analytics, simulation data, and setup notes to a Google Drive folder he had named “Spire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spire came back swinging. Their countersuit called the whole thing a fishing expedition designed to scare garage talent away from making moves. Their legal team has also pointed out that JGR has not produced a single piece of electronic evidence showing any of their data was ever actually used inside Spire’s systems. A federal judge has scheduled a nine-day jury trial starting February 1, 2027.

That is the context sitting behind Hocevar‘s comment about their own notes. The dig cuts two ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

One, it goes straight at JGR’s argument that Spire’s speed came from somewhere it should not have come from. Hocevar is saying the front-row lockout at Indianapolis is the product of two years of work they built themselves.

Two, there is a technical problem with JGR’s case that Saturday’s result puts on full display. JGR runs Toyotas. Spire runs Chevrolets. In the Next Gen era, setup data and simulation notes are unique to specific manufacturers. A Toyota notebook does not translate onto a Chevy. Spire out-qualified Ty Gibbs in fourth and Denny Hamlin in fifth using their own Chevrolet program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result also meant something to Carson Hocevar personally. Earlier this season at Michigan, his home track, Hamlin came in late during qualifying and stole a provisional pole right out from under him. Indianapolis was payback. It is his third career Cup Series pole and his first at one of the sport’s most storied tracks. For a 23-year-old driving for a team the garage has spent years treating as an afterthought, putting his car ahead of two JGR entries and a 23XI Racing car is not a minor result.

Spire Motorsports has been building something. Carson Hocevar has been saying it. Saturday, he got to prove it in front of everyone and then smile about it on camera. The trial is in February, but the racing is on Sunday.