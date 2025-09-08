Support Pours In for Fired NASCAR Driver After Honest “I Don’t Have a Job” Admission

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez has been a key figure since joining the team in 2021, right after his stint with Gaunt Brothers Racing wrapped up in 2020. Over five seasons in the No. 99 Chevrolet, he’s delivered two Cup Series wins, including Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in 2024, helping build the organization from a startup into a contender. Now, with the season winding down, Suárez finds himself exploring pursuits far removed from the racetrack, even as his on-track results keep him in the mix. Sitting 27th in the standings with 480 points after 27 races, he’s well outside playoff contention, but his energy off the track remains undimmed by the distance from victory lane.

That drive shows in how Suárez handles challenges, like the early-season buzz around his future that dominated garage talk. News of his mutual parting with Trackhouse at season’s end hit hard. In a statement on the split, Suárez reflected, “Trackhouse and I have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 season.” As he wraps up with the team that gave him those milestones, Suárez’s next endeavor reveals a lighter side amid the uncertainty.

Daniel Suárez‘s lighthearted admission during a Choice Hotels sponsorship event at Watkins Glen captured the essence of his upcoming free agency, drawing chuckles while underscoring the reality of his Trackhouse departure. The 33-year-old Mexican-American driver, who joined the team as its inaugural Cup entry in 2021 after a tough 2020 with Gaunt Brothers, joked to journalist Jeff Gluck about charging $5 for a waffle because “I don’t have a job right now.”

This quip came amid serving waffles in the media center, part of Choice Hotels’ expanded 2025 sponsorship that includes primary schemes for his No. 99 at Kansas in May, Gateway on September 7, and the Charlotte Roval in October. The program, which started with Suárez in 2024 and added Ross Chastain this year, lets members bid points on VIP experiences like pit road tours and crew chief chats, boosting engagement. Nearly 90% of 2024 bidders used hotel-earned points, with 80% being Elite members after just 10 nights annually.

The “fired” label, though mutual in official terms, stems from the abrupt July 1 announcement that ends his five-year run, leaving him as a free agent in a tight market with few seats open for 2026. Suárez’s honest line ties directly to this shift, as he navigates the end of a chapter where he helped Trackhouse grow from one car to three, including Project 91’s global push with Shane van Gisbergen. Earlier, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he shared, “For me, it was mainly a lot of relief because I have known for several months that it was gonna happen and it’s just like everything in life,” showing he’d anticipated the change amid inconsistent 2025 results, six top-10s and two top-5s but six DNFs and no wins, far from his 10th-place finish in 2022.

His background, from the 2016 Xfinity title as the first foreign-born champ to Cup breakthroughs, adds depth; the joke lightens the load of job hunting in a series where veterans like him often pivot quickly, much like his 2017-2019 moves from Joe Gibbs to Stewart-Haas. Fans caught wind of the moment through Gluck’s X post, which quickly spread on Reddit’s r/NASCAR community, igniting a wave of supportive chatter that highlights Suárez’s appeal beyond the track.

Fans rally as Daniel Suárez faces uncertain future

One supporter chimed in with reassurance, saying, “Don’t worry, Daniel, someone will pick you up.” This sentiment echoes the confidence in Suárez’s talent, given his proven track record since entering the Cup in 2017 after the Xfinity championship. With two wins and 74 career top-10s over 314 starts, he’s no stranger to transitions, bouncing back from a winless 2020 to thrive at Trackhouse.

Building on that optimism, another commenter noted, “Certainly can’t say Daniel hasn’t handled this whole situation with grace, that’s for sure.” Suárez’s poise shines through his public responses, like thanking Trackhouse for “great successes” and friendships in his July statement, despite the sting of parting after building the team from obscurity. His 2025 struggles, averaging 20.26 finishes with only 27 laps led, haven’t soured him; instead, he’s focused on positives, much like after his 2020 Gaunt Brothers Racing release when he landed at Trackhouse.

That positive vibe even sparked playful speculation, with a fan quipping, “Maybe it should have been $7?” A nod to rumors linking Suárez to Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet for 2026. Spire, a Chevrolet affiliate seeking stability after Corey LaJoie’s inconsistent runs, has eyed veterans like Suárez, whose international draw could boost their profile alongside drivers like Carson Hocevar. The joke ties into Silly Season whispers, where his free agency aligns with Spire’s engine needs from Hendrick, similar to how Trackhouse leveraged his 2022 Sonoma win for growth. Fans see this as fitting, given Suárez’s history of turning short-term deals into successes.

Shifting to admiration for his mindset, a voice praised, “One thing I will say about Daniel is he doesn’t let losing a ride keep him down. He always puts a positive spin on it, and that is a mentally strong person.” This resilience defined his career, from overcoming a DNQ at the 2020 Daytona 500 to clinching Atlanta in 2024 with a last-lap pass. Post-departure, Suárez’s “the best is ahead” mantra in his statement shows mental fortitude, honed through nine Cup seasons and global racing like his 2016 Xfinity title.

Finally, frustration bubbled up in one raw take: “It’s crazy how a driver who has won in the Cup Series will be out, but bums that haven’t even contended for a win will keep a job.” This highlights inequities in NASCAR’s driver market, where Suárez’s two triumphs contrast with retained seats for underperformers amid limited charters. With only 40 full-time spots and his 27th ranking despite talent, it underscores Silly Season’s ruthlessness, with teams prioritizing youth like Connor Zilisch or funding over experience. Fans vent about this as they did for past cases like Ty Dillon’s 2023 exit from Spire Motorsports, pushing for merit-based opportunities in a sport valuing wins like Suárez’s Sonoma breakthrough.