Richard Petty Calls Out NASCAR’s ‘Problematic’ Officiating as He Passes Verdict on Bowman Gray Clash

Snow, sleet, and a three-day delay couldn’t stop the Cook Out Clash from finally going green at Bowman Gray. After drivers, crews, and track workers spent hours clearing snow and ice from the grandstands, fans bundled up and packed the historic quarter-mile, ready for the madness the “Madhouse” always promises. But once the race began, that excitement quickly turned into frustration for two of NASCAR’s most respected voices. Richard Petty and Dale Inman didn’t mince words, calling the event “chaos from the word go” and pointing directly at NASCAR’s increasingly problematic officiating.

Richard Petty didn’t hold back on the chaos at The Madhouse

Richard Petty has seen every kind of NASCAR race imaginable, but even he couldn’t ignore how wild (and messy) the 2026 Cook Out Clash became. Speaking on The Richard Petty Podcast, the King summed up the night with trademark bluntness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it was strictly chaos from the word go. What about them people set there, and all that cold weather, and it sleeted on em and they still set there. They ought to be paying those people just to set out there.”

And he wasn’t exaggerating. After snow postponed the NASCAR race twice, the Clash finally ran on a frigid Wednesday night, with temperatures hovering near freezing. Fans who stuck it out were rewarded (or punished, depending on how you see it) with a spectacle that felt more like survival than racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the halfway break of the NASCAR race (Lap 100), a wintry mix of sleet and light rain rolled in, forcing NASCAR to bring out wet-weather tires for the final 99 laps. It was one of the rare instances of rain tires being used on an asphalt oval, and the conditions only added to the chaos. Drivers struggled for grip, bumpers flew, tempers boiled, and the yellow flag became the race’s most consistent sight.

In total, 17 cautions were thrown, setting a new record for the Clash. With caution laps not counting toward the 200-lap total, the 50-mile event dragged on for nearly three hours, testing the patience of drivers, fans, and teams alike. As if that wasn’t enough, FOX made an already tense night worse by cutting away from the live race in the second half to air The Masked Singer, forcing viewers to switch to FS2 to watch the finish. And this move, naturally, drew immediate backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In the end, even the King’s verdict was clear: Bowman Gray lived up to its “Madhouse” nickname, but NASCAR’s officiating and broadcast decisions left plenty to answer for.

Drivers blast NASCAR for ignoring safety concerns

The Bowman Gray Clash was supposed to be a celebration (even after all the hurdles it faced initially). Short-track intensity, a packed stadium, and NASCAR’s biggest names showcasing skill over spectacle! Instead, it became the center of a growing storm as Cup Series drivers openly questioned NASCAR’s judgment and commitment to safety. What began with Carson Hocevar’s blunt honesty ignited an avalanche of concern, turning excitement into frustration within minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain mixing with sleet transformed the flat quarter-mile into a mirror of glare under the lights. Drivers struggled not just for grip, but for the ability to see more than a few feet ahead. Several openly wondered why the green flag was ever waved in such conditions.

Ryan Preece didn’t sugarcoat the reality of how the NASCAR race turned out. “I’m pretty confident I know what is going to happen—nothing good, but we can not see a damn thing,” he warned. “Like I can’t see the 11 number.”

Wet-weather tires were installed, but the precipitation didn’t slow. Instead, the sleet intensified, leaving windshields smeared with ice and drivers nearly blind. What was intended to be a controlled exhibition turned into survival driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Byron echoed the concerns, pointing to the harsh glare reflecting off the wet track. “Visibility is a little bad with the glare, with it being nighttime,” the Hendrick driver said.

Even Denny Hamlin, one of the paddock’s measured voices, couldn’t defend the situation. “It’s not ideal, but, I don’t know,” he admitted. “My guess is it will probably get better once we roll. But, I don’t know.”

But it never got better. And drivers knew it. By the end of the night, the message was clear: the sport’s best felt unheard and endangered. What should’ve been a marquee NASCAR race event instead became a rallying cry for stronger safety decisions before a preventable disaster occurs.