Star Driver Admits to Thinking About ‘Quitting’ NASCAR After Facing Greg Biffle’s Tragedy

The NASCAR world is still reeling from the unimaginable loss of Greg Biffle. The former Cup Series champion, just 55, was killed in a tragic plane crash in North Carolina on December 18, 2025, alongside his wife Cristina, their children Ryder and Emma, and three others.

The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff while attempting to return to Statesville Regional Airport, turning an ordinary flight into a heartbreaking headline that stunned the garage. For many, Biffle wasn’t just a champion, but a constant presence in the sport’s fabric. And for at least one star driver, the tragedy hit so hard it sparked thoughts of walking away from NASCAR altogether.

Cleetus McFarland almost quit after Greg Biffle’s passing away

“Greg Biffle, my mentor, passed away last month, so things are going to be a lot different,” said Mitchell. “I’ll admit to you guys that a month ago when everything happened, I didn’t want to ever step foot in a NASCAR garage again. I didn’t want to race. Now that some time has passed. I have realized what would The Biff want. He would want me to continue racing and trying to climb the ladder in NASCAR.”

Those words summed up just how deeply Greg Biffle’s passing shook Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell. What began as a dream fueled by curiosity quickly turned into something heavier once tragedy entered the picture. McFarland first dipped his toes into stock car racing with an ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona in February 2025. The result, on paper, wasn’t pretty. He completed just 17 of 80 laps before getting swept into a multi-car crash, leaving him classified 30th.

But the finish didn’t tell the real story. Almost immediately, Biffle stepped in, alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., to help guide McFarland through the steep learning curve. The mentorship wasn’t symbolic either. Biffle was right there, offering feedback, calm reassurance, and credibility as McFarland lined up again at Talladega and Bristol.

“Hopefully, we can make it further than 20 laps. That’s the first thing I’m hoping for,” Biffle said while discussing Mitchell’s Talladega effort, a lighthearted comment that carried genuine belief behind it. After briefly questioning whether racing was worth continuing at all, McFarland has now chosen to push forward in 2026. He’s scheduled to run five ARCA races with Rette Jones Racing, including another shot at Daytona.

Fittingly, the back of his truck will carry a simple message: Be like Biff. For McFarland, that sticker isn’t branding. It’s a promise to keep going.

More than a mentor, more like family

Cleetus McFarland and Greg Biffle’s bond didn’t form inside a garage or behind closed doors. It started in public, and it grew fast. According to a Facebook post shared by Biffle on June 25, 2025, the two first met roughly a year earlier at the New England 900 at Stafford Speedway. What followed wasn’t a brief crossover moment between two racing worlds, but the beginning of a relationship that felt more like family than friendship.

Their connection extended far beyond racing instruction. When Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina in September 2024, both men jumped into action without hesitation. Using their personal helicopters, Biffle and McFarland coordinated and delivered disaster relief to affected communities, moving supplies to areas that were otherwise cut off. It wasn’t about cameras or headlines. It was about showing up when people needed help.

That sense of responsibility and generosity defined much of their relationship. Biffle wasn’t just guiding McFarland on how to race smarter or survive superspeedways. He was showing him how to carry himself, how to give back, and how to treat opportunities with respect.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking detail of all is the reason behind the Biffle family’s final flight. The trip was reportedly meant to visit McFarland’s family and celebrate the festive season together. There was no business agenda, no racing obligation. Just time with people they cared about.

Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland shared no blood relation. Still, what bound them together ran deeper than family ties. In choosing to race on, McFarland isn’t chasing results. He’s carrying forward the values Biffle lived by, both on the track and far beyond it.