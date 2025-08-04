Star Driver Reportedly Joining Toyota After Cutting Ties With Chevy Team Weeks Before Playoffs

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season has been a turbulent one for Niece Motorsports. After earning promotion to a full‑time ride in the No. 45 Chevrolet, Kaden Honeycutt delivered several strong performances. Most notably, back‑to‑back fourth‑place finishes at Kansas and a runner‑up effort in Charlotte before pit‑road issues dropped him to seventh. Within 10 starts, he had already amassed six top‑10 finishes. But momentum has been harder to maintain, and doubts have been piling up. At the CARS Tour Throwback Classic at Hickory Motor Speedway last night, Honeycutt was penalized for jumping a late restart. A move that triggered a multi-car wreck. In frustration, he parked his car and exited the race. Now, in a surprising turn of events, and with the playoffs just weeks away, Niece has reportedly made a shocking change to their garage.

As the Truck Series moves into its critical playoff phase over the final seven races, Niece Motorsports currently fields three full‑time entries. But none of their drivers were firmly locked into playoff contention. This was despite solid showings from Honeycutt. He had been gaining momentum on both oval and road‑course tracks and was expected to deliver at circuit-heavy venues such as Watkins Glen and Richmond. But the latest reports suggest fans may not see Niece’s rising star behind the wheel moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Niece Motorsports replaces Honeycutt ahead of the playoffs

According to the official statement of Niece Motorsports, effective immediately, Kaden Honeycutt has been released from his driving duties. The team confirmed that 18‑year‑old Connor Zilisch will take over. He is a development driver from Trackhouse and is often dubbed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s prodigy. Connor will step into the No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado for the upcoming Watkins Glen road course event. After that, Bayley Currey is expected to take over for the remainder of the season. He will be starting at Richmond, taking over driving duties for the No. 45, while crew chief Phil Gould remains in place with no other changes to personnel.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This change reportedly stems from Honeycutt having already signed a contract. This is a contract to race with another Truck Series team and OEM in 2026. This has reportedly prompted Niece to pivot early and begin team planning ahead of next year. Zilisch’s insertion at Watkins Glen signals Niece wants a fresh shot at circuits. Meanwhile, Currey’s familiarity with the organization offers continuity. Currey, who has run part‑time in the No. 44 this year, has produced nine career top‑10s. Concurrently, Honeycutt’s departure amid a string of promising results highlights how off‑track developments and long‑term planning can override mid‑season momentum.

The timing of the move, just weeks before the playoffs, underscores the high-stakes nature of NASCAR’s development tiers. While it may be a setback for Honeycutt, his rumored 2026 plans hint that his journey is far from over. Meanwhile, Niece Motorsports appears to be shifting focus toward long-term stability with drivers like Zilisch and Bayley Curry. Whether the gamble pays off this season remains to be seen, but the move has certainly turned the spotlight onto Niece’s No. 45 entry in the weeks to come.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Honeycutt and Zilisch react to the latest Niece shake-up

Niece’s decision to release Honeycutt mid-season stems from his commitment to join a different Truck Series team and OEM in 2026. This team is reportedly Toyota and TRICON Garage. But the move has opened a major door for rising phenom Connor Zilisch, who now takes the wheel of the No. 45 at Watkins Glen. The 19-year-old will attempt a rare triple-duty weekend across Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup.

After a dramatic weekend and an even more dramatic exit, Kaden Honeycutt has broken his silence. This follows his release from Niece Motorsports. In a public statement, the 21-year-old thanked Al Niece and the team leadership for the opportunity, while making it clear that his focus remains on reaching the playoffs this year. “My plan is to continue to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs,” Honeycutt wrote, also hinting at bigger news to come for 2025 and beyond.

Zilisch, meanwhile, responded with cautious excitement. He posted, “Excited to get back in a truck with this weekend at my favorite track! Triple duty,” followed by a nervous emoji. The young driver has proven his mettle at The Glen before, and his return marks a defining moment in a busy but promising schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Niece has also confirmed that Bayley Currey is tapped for the rest of the Truck season. Now, both Honeycutt and Zilisch now face very different but equally pivotal chapters in their racing journeys. Honeycutt’s poised statement suggests he remains focused on the immediate playoff hunt and long-term goals. Zilisch’s energetic reaction to his expanded role underlines his growing momentum in NASCAR’s national series.