A $300,000 sponsorship target for one race. As much as $10 million across a season. That is the arithmetic Ricky Stenhouse Jr. says sits behind keeping a NASCAR Cup car on track.

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The driver estimates that a team needs roughly $250,000 to $300,000 in sponsorship for every race, with $8 million to $10 million required over a season just to break even. On an episode of the Bring The Juice podcast, he put the challenge into one memorable line: “You want to be a millionaire in racing and you better start with a billion.”

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For Stenhouse, sponsorship is not decorative income; it is money teams must generate before they can go racing. The challenge is not simply putting a fast car together, but ensuring there is enough financial backing to keep that car competing throughout the season.

He also described how NASCAR money reaches drivers and teams. Race winnings come from the sanctioning body, while charter-related payments form another part of the financial arrangement. But he explained that his own contract groups those earnings together, with his share changing according to the finishing position.

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“If we win I get 50%” and “here on back is 20,” he said, describing how the percentage falls for different finishing positions. He also noted that bonuses can be added for wins and other results. The structure underlines how closely a driver’s compensation can be tied to performance. A strong finish can mean a better return, but the team still needs to secure the sponsorship money that makes the entry possible.

The figures also need to be viewed alongside the wider cost of competing in NASCAR. Frankie Muniz’ resurfaced comments from the Joe Vulpis podcast outlined the scale of the budgets involved across the national series. He estimated that a Truck Series programme can require $3 million to $7 million a year, with an Xfinity operation costing around $6 million to $10 million. For Cup, his estimate was $20 million to $30 million annually.

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Those are Muniz’s estimates for overall programme budgets, rather than the same calculation Stenhouse was making when he discussed the $8 million to $10 million needed to break even. The two figures should not be confused. Together, however, they show how much money has to move through the sport before a team can compete week after week.

Muniz also traced the changing role of sponsorship to the early 2000s. He said teams increasingly began looking for drivers who could bring financial backing with them, rather than teams carrying the entire responsibility of finding sponsors themselves. Wealthy families could use multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals to secure seats for their children, provided those drivers also showed ability.

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The cost of reaching that level starts much earlier than the national series. Muniz said even local racing can demand $10,000 to $15,000 for a weekend, while young drivers need substantial funding to progress through karting, late models and other feeder categories. In his view, that has helped make professional racing more accessible to families with significant financial resources.

Hailie Deegan’s current situation offers a more immediate example of how sponsorship can shape a driver’s next move. Deegan has said she would like to return to the Truck Series in 2027, but she cannot confirm a programme until the necessary backing is secured. “I wish I could just do it myself, but I can’t,” she admitted, adding that getting sponsor commitments early enough is one of the hardest parts of the business. Her results with Bill McAnally have given her something to build on, but performance alone cannot guarantee a seat.

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The same pressure is felt by teams further down the ladder. Alpha Prime Racing co-owner Tommy Joe Martins said sponsorship accounts for at least 40% of his team’s budget, and under its current model it is closer to 60%. Martins believes sponsorship can account for around 80% at some better-funded teams. He put the annual budget for his O’Reilly Series operation at roughly $2.5 million to $3 million, while estimating that leading teams in the field spend more than $6 million.

Martins also said sponsors are increasingly choosing to back individual drivers instead of supporting organisations over several seasons, which makes long-term planning harder for smaller teams.

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Even established organisations can view staying in the black as a success. On the Business of Motorsports podcast, Kelley Earnhardt Miller said that JR Motorsports operates on roughly a 1.5% margin and is content with breaking even or making a modest profit, showing how limited the returns can be despite the money moving through racing.

Jordan Anderson’s route into NASCAR shows how personal the financial strain can become. In 2014, a $40,000 check tied to the team he was driving for bounced, and Anderson was asked to settle it. He sold almost everything he owned, including his Super Late Model, for around $55,000 to $56,000.

He used the money to clear the debt and keep one last opportunity alive. He later paid a Truck Series team’s tyre bill to secure a race, a step that helped him find further opportunities and eventually build his own organisation.

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Stenhouse’s warning is not that every driver or team needs a billion dollars. It is that the cost of getting to the grid, staying there and keeping a competitive programme funded can swallow fortunes. The car is what fans see on Sunday; the work begins months earlier, in sponsor meetings and budget calls. In NASCAR, speed matters once the race starts. Finding the money to get there is another race entirely.