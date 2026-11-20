Stellantis is preparing to bring Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series after 14 years, yet the group is reportedly ready to pull back from its wider motorsport commitments. According to French newspaper Le Figaro, the automaker is expected to announce a sweeping retreat on Monday, November 23.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This was further documented by French media outlet Tear Off FR in a post on X, and it raises an awkward question for NASCAR just weeks after Dodge’s return was confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“🚨 Stellantis is expected to ANNOUNCE THE END OF ITS MOTORSPORT ACTIVITIES next Monday 💣🤯,” the X post read. “According to

@Le_Figaro, the group will announce the end of all its motorsport activities (WEC, Rally, FormulaE…) at the end of Monday. A huge bombshell for French motorsport, adding to the many disappointments of 2026 😔”

Le Figaro says Stellantis Motorsport, the division created in 2021 and based at Versailles-Satory, is set to stop funding programmes across Formula E, the World Endurance Championship, rallying and customer competition. Reuters reported that Stellantis declined to comment but confirmed two extraordinary meetings with employee representatives on Monday, at Poissy and Satory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shutdown has not been officially announced. Le Figaro says around 300 people work in the division, including fewer than 220 permanent employees whose jobs could be at risk.

Fan Pulse Who Benefits More From Hendrick Motorsports’ Major Team Reshuffle for 2027? Alex Bowman, He’s Getting Fugle’s Proven Team William Byron, Adam Wall Has Huge Potential Both Drivers Will Benefit Equally It’s Too Early to Tell FRMABK16 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Peugeot’s WEC future appears to be the most immediate casualty. The 9X8 Hypercar was expected to return in 2027 with a heavy update, and its driver line-up had already been announced. Motorsport.com reports that the revised car is now unlikely to race, with November 23 also the registration deadline for next year’s championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSA left Le Mans in 2012 to cut costs before returning in 2022 under Stellantis; now the group could walk away just as the 9X8’s next version nears the grid.

Formula E could lose two more Stellantis marques. Reuters names Citroen and Opel, with the latter’s timing particularly difficult to ignore. Opel announced in March that it had signed a four-year commitment to enter Formula E as a factory team for the 2026-27 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has since assembled a line-up of Mitch Evans and Theo Pourchaire, while Citroen is listed with Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Cassidy. Both line-ups were built for Formula E’s GEN4 era, making a withdrawal a sudden reversal.

Rallying adds another significant name: Lancia. The Italian marque returned to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2026 with the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale, competing in WRC2 rather than the top Rally1 category. The comeback has already delivered the WRC2 Teams’ Championship in its first season, secured at Rally del Paraguay in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lancia is not specifically named in Reuters’ summary of the reported exits, but Le Figaro says the proposed freeze would cover rallying and customer competition across Stellantis Motorsport. That broader wording puts Lancia’s programme under a cloud, although its individual fate has not been confirmed.

The biggest question for American racing is what happens to Dodge and Ram. Dodge announced on November 2 that it would return to the Cup Series in 2027 with a two-car Kaulig Racing operation, fielding Chargers for the first time since leaving NASCAR after 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon were named as its drivers four days later, and the car reveal is scheduled for December 4. Stellantis had already brought Ram back to the Truck Series in 2026, with Kaulig fielding five full-time entries.

Those NASCAR programmes are led by Dodge SRT Racing, which also oversees Stellantis’ North American motorsport efforts. That does not make them immune to a group-wide decision. Neither Reuters nor Stellantis has clarified whether the reported halt would include the Cup return, Ram’s Truck Series effort or other American commitments.

With Dodge’s driver announcements made and its car reveal scheduled, the uncertainty arrives at an awkward moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a sharp contrast between the executives overseeing the two eras. Former CEO Carlos Tavares was a committed racer: Stellantis’ own biography described him as an avid race-car driver with more than 500 races to his name.

Antonio Filosa’s official profile, by comparison, emphasises purchasing, manufacturing, operations and business strategy. That does not establish that Filosa is opposed to motorsport, but his tenure has begun with different priorities.

Reuters links the reported cuts to his Value Creation Program, which targets €6 billion in savings by 2028 as Stellantis tries to reverse two years of falling sales and profitability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s meetings may reveal whether Stellantis is ending its European programmes, dismantling the wider motorsport division or taking an even broader step. Until the company confirms the scope, Dodge’s return should not be treated as cancelled.

However, the contrast is stark: the group is preparing to bring one of NASCAR’s historic names back to the Cup grid while reportedly reconsidering how much of its global racing operation it can afford to keep.