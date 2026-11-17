NASCAR’s top two series might be inseparable going into 2027, but according to the sport’s CEO, Steve O’Donnell, that does not mean there will be no experimentation in the future. Just like the Bristol Dirt Race experiment from a few years ago, O’Donnell’s latest idea could shock newer NASCAR fans and remind older ones of the good old days.

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“I think with The CW, you also have the opportunity now; a number of you have been with us a long time, right, and we used to take the O’Reilly Series to a new market first,” said O’Donnell during his “State of Sport” press conference at the Homestead-Miami finale. “We got away from that because we had a partner who was kind of with Cup, with O’Reilly, didn’t make a lot of sense, cost a lot of money from a production standpoint.”

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While the O’Reilly Series is set to race alongside Cup for the entirety of next year with no exclusive tracks for the junior rank, top brass at NASCAR thinks the new broadcast deal might finally allow them to switch that up.

With Cup broadcast being shared by FOX Sports, NBC, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video, coverage for O’Reilly solely depends on The CW Network throughout the year.

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“The CW opens up some of those opportunities for us to experiment a little bit, so that’s another avenue we could look at in the future to test a market, see how it works, and go from there,” O’Donnell added.

This allows the junior ranks to go separate from the top tier with a different broadcast team covering it, and explore venues which might not otherwise be fit for a Cup event. Historical tracks and regional favorites could be on the top of the list for such an experiment, coupled with international tours to gauge the level of logistical challenges if NASCAR were to bring the Cup Series there as well.

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“Historically we have introduced something across all three series, and I think there’s now an openness to try some different things in an O’Reilly or in a Truck, see how they work, and look to maybe then migrate that up to Cup,” explained the NASCAR CEO.

The possibility of the O’Reilly Series moving away from Cup and the traditional weekend schedule we see now could also open up mid-week opportunities for the drivers to race, as well as for fans to enjoy as a build-up to the main Sunday race. This of course also applies to the Truck Series.

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“We tried that when we were with FOX, and it didn’t really work. The reason was because they had that primetime entertainment that the rating was so high they couldn’t. CW is working on some of that midweek, and the opportunity for maybe a midweek race is a possibility. Same thing with new markets around the O’Reilly Series. We don’t have that same thing with that broadcast partner has to be here. We could potentially look at a standalone event,” explained O’Donnell.

NASCAR has never shied away from crazy ideas. Remember when we covered Bristol Motor Speedway with dirt and let the Next Gen cars lose on it, asking drivers to make the best of it? Compared to that, longtime fans who have followed the sport since the early days know it has happened before.

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What we know today as the O’Reilly Series has its roots in the Late Model Sportsman Series from the 50s and 60s, with venues and races completely different from the top tier, and sometimes running on the same day.

Fast forward to modern times, and the experiment Steve O’Donnell hopes to make true also lines up with NASCAR’s ambition to go international. A lot was said after the sport visited Mexico last year, and how it posed an extreme logistical challenge for the teams.

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If the junior ranks are allowed to venture off alone, maybe the same can be done for future venues in advance, just like the O’Reilly Series did back in the early 2010s with Canada and racing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

With next year’s schedule already set in stone, O’Donnell and his words would see the light of day only as early as 2028, and all of the experimentation that NASCAR intends on doing boils down to one fact—money.

The business of stock car racing has to show its balance sheet in the green after everything is said and done. Otherwise, we might never see the O’Reilly and Cup Series head to different venues in the same week.