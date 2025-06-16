Steve Phelps Rallies Cup Series Grid With Bold 8-Word Message Amid NASCAR’s Mexico Leap

Last time the Cup Series ventured beyond U.S. borders for points was the 1958 Jim Mideon 500 in Toronto, won by Lee Petty on a 0.333-mile oval before Richard Petty made his debut there. And with a renewed optimism and hope to take the sport global, NASCAR will race in Mexico City, this will be points paying race, thus it has that competitive feels and will reward drivers with playoff spots.

Although NASCAR’s national series had visited Mexico in Xfinity races that began earlier, in 2005, and ran through 2008, Cup Series racing has largely remained with United States. The governing body had tested waters with special events like Clash at the LA Coliseum and the Street Racing in Chicago, yet this undertaking is something that could mark a historic milestone that changed stock car racing for ever.

Before Sunday’s mega event, NASCAR President Steve Phelps shared a message that stated the significance of this moment. “Together we are doing something that will be remembered in the history of our great sport.” He spoke at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 2.429-mile, 15-turn road course at about 7,350 feet elevation, where thin air affects engine performance and cooling, and teams must recalibrate setups compared to typical ovals.

And those 8 words in that quote meant something right? “something that will be remembered in the history,” Phelps, emphasizing collective effort, teams, officials, local partners, and fans to succeed under unique conditions. It has been a herculean effort to bring the NASCAR circus all the way from Michigan, and while there were a few bumps along the way with flight delays and rescheduling, this event could give a new direction to the sport.

#NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps spoke to competitors in the drivers meeting ahead of the first Cup points race in Mexico: “Together we are doing something that will be remembered in the history of our great sport.” pic.twitter.com/cOYkV6Etz0

— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) June 15, 2025

Phelps had noted that “this one is different racing here in Mexico City amongst these passionate fans is such an impressive venue for the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history is, in a word, spectacular.” Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is likely to host more races in future as they have a multi-year agreement with the sanctioning body. Looking back at the Chicago deal, the multi-year could be a minimum of three years.

Organizing a Cup points race here involves complex logistics. transporting cars and equipment nearly 2,000 miles, navigating border processes, and adjusting for altitude effects on engines and driver physical demands. NASCAR committed to a multiyear agreement with the venue, and if we are to go by Daniel Suarez’s win in Xfinity race, the venue is likely to deliver blockbuster door-to-door action and the best of stock car racing. NASCAR is ready to make that big splash and moving outside of the traditional borders emphasizes how motivated and driven the leadership group is regarding taking the sport to future generation and new audiences.

Can NASCAR look beyond Mexico?

NASCAR’s multiyear deal with Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ensures the Cup Series will return to Mexico City. This stability lets teams plan logistics, ship haulers, coordinate travel, and fine-tune setups for high altitude and enables sustained marketing efforts. local fan engagement programs, sponsors activating regionally, and community outreach. By embedding the Cup schedule in Mexico over multi years, NASCAR aims to solidify its foothold, converting curiosity into a lasting fan base and creating opportunities for Latin American drivers and partners. But this just might be the start of the future international expansion.

Looking further abroad, NASCAR leadership has mentioned interest in additional international races. NASCAR’s Chief International Officer Chad Seigler remarked, “There are a lot of places, but when we look at it, any of those places we’re looking at for Cup or national series Xfinity and Trucks, a logical place for us to look at is one where we already have a presence, so Brazil, the culture there is so strong, similar to Europe in that there’s a strong passion for American-style racing. No doubt, Brazil is a market you look at really aggressively,” indicating ambition tempered by logistical and regulatory considerations.

Potential venues like São Paulo or European road courses would require an assessment of market demand, track suitability, and operational feasibility. A lot of this will depend on how fans not just back home but across the international market engage with Mexico race, and if this event brings success that NASCAR is hoping for, we might see them dabble with more adventurous options.