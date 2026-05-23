“Still Branded the Same” – Ross Chastain Confronts Agonizing Reality After Haunting Sight of Kyle Busch’s Truck at Charlotte

Few people could truly comprehend the weight that the NASCAR garage carried when it arrived in Charlotte. Drivers had to deal with sad memories everywhere they went just days after Kyle Busch’s tragic death, from the vacant rooms at meetings to the familiar trucks that were still parked on the pit lane precisely as Busch had left them. One silent moment during pace laps proved nearly unbearable for Ross Chastain as the eerie sight of Busch’s truck brought the devastating reality back into focus.

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Ross Chastain haunted by Kyle Busch’s Truck at Charlotte

“I already saw it last night when we did our pace laps, see the 7 truck up there and watched it roll out for practice when we thought we were going to get on track, and um, you know, that’s his truck. I just raced him last week at Dover, so it’s got the name on it, right? It’s still branded the same way it would have been, so I already have that experience. I can’t really talk about what it will be like, you know, Sunday.”

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It wasn’t at a memorial service or speech that Ross Chastain felt the full impact of losing Kyle Busch. However, it happened while silently observing Busch’s well-known No. 7 vehicle, driven by Corey Day, on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pit road. Before it was first revealed on Thursday morning that Busch had been admitted to the hospital due to a serious illness, he was supposed to participate in the Truck Series racing weekend.

Only a few hours later, it was tragically announced that Kyle Busch had passed away as a result of severe pneumonia that quickly developed into sepsis and caused overwhelming complications. On May 20, when Busch was working on a simulator at the GM Technical Center outside Charlotte in preparation for race weekend, the situation allegedly got out of hand.

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According to emergency dispatch communications, Busch became unresponsive during the session, with callers describing him as struggling to breathe and coughing up blood while awaiting medical assistance. The disturbing details only deepened the shock surrounding how quickly the health crisis escalated in the hours that followed.

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The fact that Busch appeared so dominant only a few days prior makes the setback even more difficult for many in the garage to comprehend. Kyle Busch put on one of the most dominant Truck Series performances of the season at Dover last weekend. Driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, Busch started from pole position, swept both stages, and led 147 of the race’s 200 laps before beating Ty Majeski by more than three seconds.

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Then came the quote that now feels hauntingly prophetic. “You never know when the last one is,” Kyle Busch said during his post-race media session after the victory. At the time, it sounded like a veteran reflecting on perspective and longevity. Now, it stands as one of the most heartbreaking final remarks of Busch’s legendary career.

Joe Gibbs recalls Kyle Busch’s legacy

“As far as courage and determination and a desire to win, I got to tell you, I’m not sure how many athletes could have gone through that and handled it that way. So, the one thing I always felt about Kyle, that guy had great courage. He was not afraid of almost anything, and he had a burning desire to race — it was just inside of him.”

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This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs decided to honor Kyle Busch in this manner, thinking back on one of the pivotal events in Busch’s illustrious career. Gibbs was instantly transported back to Daytona in 2015 by the memories. Kyle Busch sustained complex fractures in his right leg and foot during a terrifying incident at the Xfinity Series season opener that year.

Many questioned whether Kyle Busch would be able to participate at all that season, much less at a championship level, due to the severity of his injuries. However, Gibbs soon discovered that Busch’s attitude had not altered at all when he paid him a visit in the hospital.

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“He was going, ‘Get me in there, fix this, I want to get back to racing,’” Gibbs recalled. “And so, I don’t know if he was drugged up some or not, but that was his approach.”

Before making an incredible comeback, Kyle Busch missed the first 11 Cup Series races that season. He won five races after coming back and eventually captured his first NASCAR Cup Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing, which has been one of the greatest comeback stories the sport has ever seen.

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Kyle Busch’s unwavering perseverance stood out even among top sportsmen, according to Gibbs, an NFL coach of three Super Bowl-winning teams before becoming a NASCAR owner. These recollections now have even greater emotional significance in the wake of Busch’s unexpected death.

To many fans, Kyle Busch will always be remembered for the wins, rivalries, and fiery personality. But to Joe Gibbs, the defining trait was something deeper: an unmatched competitive fire that never stopped burning.