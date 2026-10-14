Kyle Busch had already pictured the day he would share a NASCAR track with his son Brexton, even mapping out a plan to race alongside his son in the Truck Series before handing him the reins. In March 2025, father and son finally competed head-to-head at Millbridge Speedway, giving Kyle a glimpse of the racing future he had dreamed about.

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But nobody could have imagined how quickly that dream would become a painful reminder of what was lost as we lost Kyle earlier this year. Now, at Charlotte, Brexton climbed into his father’s No. 8 Chevrolet and performed his signature burnout to offer the late ‘Rowdy’ a tribute. Watching it unfold, Kevin Harvick admitted the tribute was still hard to process.

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“It’s still hard to wrap your arms around, but a more healing moment in this situation now in October than it was in May for sure to be able to hear those stories, and that’s why it did feel uplifting to me,” Kevin Harvick reflected on the Happy Hour podcast.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, 11-year-old Brexton Busch climbed into his father’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and brought a familiar sight back to NASCAR. He spun the rear tires, sending clouds of smoke across the frontstretch, and kept going until the burnout was complete. Then he climbed onto the roof, accepted a checkered flag from his four-year-old sister, Lennix, and struck Kyle Busch’s signature victory pose. Thousands of fans watched as Brexton recreated one of his father’s most recognizable celebrations, turning a night of remembrance into a deeply personal moment.

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The preparation behind the tribute made it even more meaningful. Austin Dillon had worked with Brexton behind the RCR race shop, helping him learn how to perform burnouts before the event. When the young racer finally took to the track, he carried out the celebration with the same unmistakable spirit that fans associated with Kyle.

It was a welcome change from NASCAR’s visit to Charlotte back in May. On May 24, just three days after Kyle died at 41, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend was overshadowed by grief. His family announced that he had suffered a severe illness involving pneumonia and sepsis. The sudden loss of the two-time Cup Series champion left the NASCAR community struggling to process the news, with little time to comprehend how quickly everything had changed.

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But on October 9, more than 10,000 people had gathered at Charlotte for a free Celebration of Life event. Kyle’s race cars and trophies stood on display, while family members, former team owner Joe Gibbs, brother Kurt Busch, and fellow drivers shared memories of the man they knew away from the cameras. Country singer Cole Swindell performed, and a drone show lit up the sky. Yet the evening’s most powerful moments came from the personal stories and the family Kyle left behind.

Samantha Busch delivered one of those moments with an emotional speech to her late husband. “Kyle, babe, I wish you could see this. I wish you could see how deeply you were loved. And I wish you knew just how much all these fans out here appreciate you.”

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Her words captured the scale of the loss, but also the love that remained. Kyle had been more than a champion to his family. He was a father who wanted to see his children follow their own dreams, especially Brexton, whose growing interest in racing gave them a passion to share.

Kyle’s brother, Kurt, recalled realizing his younger brother’s talent in his childhood, stating, “Even at that young age, it seemed like he wanted to do everything bigger, better and faster than me.”

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Similarly, Joe Gibbs went down memory lane and recounted the incident where Busch finished second at New Hampshire and, without any hesitation, told Gibbs, “Your cars suck.”

These incidents offered a glimpse of the personality behind Kyle’s fierce competitive streak, from his lifelong desire to outdo his older brother to his unfiltered honesty with the team owner. They reminded fans that his legacy was built on more than victories and championships. It was also shaped by the stories, humor, and unforgettable moments he left with the people around him. Harvick said that side of Kyle deserved to be remembered alongside the driver fans saw on television.

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Charlotte also held a special place in Kyle’s racing career. In 2018, he finally won a points-paying Cup race at the track by dominating the Coca-Cola 600. Starting from the pole, he led 377 of 400 laps and swept all stages, securing a victory at the last active Cup Series venue where he had yet to win. That night completed a remarkable milestone in his career.

Years later, Charlotte became the setting for a different kind of legacy moment. Kyle had dreamed of seeing Brexton become a NASCAR driver and racing against his son someday. That future will never unfold as they imagined, but Brexton’s burnout offered a glimpse of the racing passion his father helped nurture.

For Harvick and the fans gathered at Charlotte, the tribute could not make Kyle’s death easier to accept. It did, however, offer space to celebrate the life behind the statistics, remember the stories that made him who he was, and watch his son carry one of his most familiar traditions into the future.