“Stop With the Button” – NASCAR Slammed for Punishing Ryan Preece Despite Lack of Evidence

NASCAR Rule Book Section 12.1: “A driver can face appealable penalties for actions detrimental to stock car racing.”

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While the rule can be applied to a wide range of minor to race-altering incidents, one of the biggest examples came at Texas Motor Speedway. Then, Ty Gibbs skid right into the wall when Ryan Preece did not give way. As such, NASCAR fined him the latter with $50,000 fine and 25 driver points.

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Preece made every effort to reverse one of the most contentious penalties in NASCAR, only to fail. However, the penalty could have a bigger impact on the driver’s season, which has sparked a renewed discussion in the garage — not over the incident as much but whether NASCAR had sufficient evidence to punish Preece in the first place.

NASCAR wants to set a precedent with Ryan Preece, per Tommy Baldwin

Tommy Baldwin found it surprisingly easy to see why Ryan Preece’s punishment made it through the appeals process.

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“It’s the button. I think they’re trying to set an example of stop with the button,” he shared on the latest Door Bumper Clear podcast episode.

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The “button” Baldwin referred to was Preece’s radio transmission long before Ty Gibbs ended up in the wall at Texas Motor Speedway. Following an earlier altercation with Gibbs, Ryan Preece complained on the radio:

“Alright, when I get to that 54 I’m done with him. F—— idiot. That car is so fucking fast, pis—- me off. I can’t stand when idiots like him have fast race cars where they can do stupid sh– and get away with it. End of rant.”

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The annoyance wasn’t arbitrary. Gibbs had entered Turn 1 on Lap 76 with a late, forceful move to Preece’s left. It was the kind of hard-racing incident that often occurs in the Cup Series, but it obviously touched the RFK Racing driver’s nerves and set off the profanity-filled tirade that would eventually be a crucial piece of evidence.

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Lap 102 followed. Ty Gibbs dropped down near the desired groove as Ryan Preece maintained the low line as they entered Turns 3 and 4. It was one of those fleeting moments that NASCAR drivers deal with daily. The two drivers did not lift. Neither gave way. The subsequent incident terminated Gibbs’ race by sending him skidding into the outer wall, putting a fine over Preece’s head.

When NASCAR issued a $50,000 fine and docked him 25 championship points, the sanctioning body came up with three primary factors — SMT telemetry data, video evidence, and Preece’s own radio comments. Not to forget that NASCAR’s “Actions Detrimental to Stock Car Racing” regulation penalizes drivers and disallows deliberate wrecking. Deliberate retribution or risky “right-hook” tactics are punished with severe fines, point penalties, and race suspensions by officials who consider context, severity, and intent.

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And, RFK Racing’s defense centered almost entirely on intent.

The crew contended that NASCAR’s telemetry data did not have any intentional steering input meant to hook Gibbs into the wall. RFK said that the event was only the result of close-quarters racing at a fast intermediate track, where even small contact may have serious repercussions very rapidly.

Reports from the hearing stated that neither party was able to establish its position beyond a reasonable doubt. However, the penalty persisted.

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“Although not a unanimous decision, NASCAR and RFK Racing presented competing interpretations of common data. Neither side clearly proved their point, but Mr. Preece’s comments showed that he chose to not cut his competitor any breaks,” a statement shared by NASCAR following the appeals hearing read.

Many in the garage are of the opinion that NASCAR was attempting to set a broader precedent.

The regulatory body has prioritized preventing deliberate retaliation and safeguarding the sport’s reputation in recent years. After all, an optics issue arises when drivers publicly declare retribution over the radio before an incident, especially if contact is later made.

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It’s still up for debate if Ryan Preece deliberately wrecked Gibbs. However, NASCAR wants drivers to reconsider venting their annoyance beforehand over team communications. Although the organization did not explicitly declare whether it intends to pursue a final appeal, RFK is still able to do so. And another appeal wouldn’t be shocking given the stakes.

Preece, just on the playoff cut line, is ranked 17th in the Cup Series standings after Nashville. The 25-point deduction is far more than just a symbolic punishment. Every point counts because there are just 12 races left in the regular season. Ryan Preece will now frantically attempt to get back into the postseason picture, knowing that the penalty might eventually mean the difference between making it to the Chase or watching it from the sidelines.

If that occurs, his entire season may be defined by a single controversial event at Texas and a heated radio rant. Still, there’s something bigger troubling him.

Ryan Preece fears a change in NASCAR culture

When asked whether the decision would change how rivals use their team radios, Preece acknowledged that it most likely would, but perhaps not in a good way.

“I don’t know if this will change what drivers say or don’t say on the radio going forward. What I can tell you is that it wouldn’t have taken a $50,000 fine and a 25-point penalty to adjust that. All it would have taken was one conversation from Mr. Jack Roush, and I can promise you I wouldn’t have hit that button. I have a lot of respect for him,” he said.

One of the few outlets through which drivers are able to communicate openly and channel their energies in the heat of the moment has always been team radio. Whether it’s frustration with a rival, anger at a bad restart, or disappointment with their own performance, the radio often serves as an emotional release valve during a race. Ryan Preece even compared it to a therapy session.

“There have been a lot of interviews about how drivers use their radios to vent. It’s kind of like going to a psychiatrist, right? You’re not just going to sit in front of a mirror and talk to yourself. You need somebody to hear it.”

Drivers may now become much more cautious, fearing that a contentious radio remark may be used against them in the future. If that occurs, NASCAR might get fewer honest reactions and more carefully filtered conversations from behind the wheel. As for Preece, the lesson appears to have been learned, which Baldwin had pointed out.

“But yeah, I guess I won’t be hitting that button anymore.”