“Stupid Move”- NASCAR Veteran Rips Apart Nashville Residents’ Naive Demands Endangering Iconic Track

The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway remains at the center of a heated battle over its future. A legendary track that hosted NASCAR Cup Series races from 1958 to 1984, it is now caught in a local dispute. Developers and officials want to renovate the facility and bring major racing events back, while nearby residents strongly oppose these plans. With discussions still ongoing, Kenny Wallace remains of the opinion that the situation should never have arisen in the first place.

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Speaking to Matt Weaver, Wallace criticized the double standards of residents who actively chose to live near the track and now oppose the idea of racing there.

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“Here’s this racetrack, and they are racing right now. And these people took these homes and built them right up to the racetrack. Stupid move,” Wallace said without any filter. “I guess they were betting on the come. I am not putting words into anybody’s mouth, but I am like, I see these houses built here.

“So the builder must’ve said, ‘Oh, don’t worry, they are going to tear the racetrack apart.’ Because why the hell would you build homes right next to a racetrack? That’s dumb,” Wallace added.

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Anytime a racetrack is designed, there are arrangements in place to keep the track away from residential areas. It is quite obvious that, for day-to-day living, a house near a racetrack would be extremely noisy and inconvenient. The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, however, was built in 1904.

Initially, it hosted horse racing events before moving to NASCAR in the 1950s. The track saw many developments over the years, but the authorities back then could never have predicted the boom in housing around it. Wallace feels that it is common sense for builders and homeowners alike not to move as close as possible to a racing facility that existed long before they were born, and then complain about the noise.

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It’s like moving into the forest and expecting predators to accommodate to your needs. And finally, getting annoyed when they decide not to spare your life.

Weaver had a similar example about how the residents of Davidson County have been so hypocritical with their decisions.

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“They are offended that they have moved next to the racetrack and its loudness. And by the way, it gets crazier. This is the same geographic region that also has people who move next to the airport, and there was a story.

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Everyone can Google this. People outside of the Nashville airport said, ‘This airport is way too loud; I moved in here. Planes are always flying, and I just can’t stand living here. We just do something about this airport.’ So maybe it’s just something in the water there in the Davidson County area,’ Weaver remarked sarcastically.

He is talking about a recent incident from May, where Crieve Hall residents were protesting against the noise of airplanes flying over their heads.

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“There has to be some way we can get some common ground here with the noise and the number of planes flying,” one of the residents had said. “And we just get some type of break; whether they’re rotating them or they’re spacing them out, I think the altitude is the biggest thing.”

How did things turn so serious in Nashville?

This entire fiasco started nearly five years ago when residents couldn’t bear the noise from the racing on the track anymore. The efforts to create walls around the track in order to absorb the noise did not yield any useful results, leading to them protesting against the track’s existence itself.

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The incident later turned into a full-blown attack against the Speedway. There was a proposal to demolish the track in 2024, before it hit legal hurdles and was stalled. In 2026, however, a new proposal was made. It called for the racetrack to be removed and replaced with housing developments. The Metro Charter Revision Commission was open to the idea of replacing a historic landmark of American racing with residential communities.

A ballot measure was set to decide the fate of the track. Ultimately, voters favored keeping it, and a hearing on the proposal is scheduled for November. However, the speedway’s future remains uncertain if the committee decides to move forward with demolition plans.

While racing is still permitted at the track, there are several restrictions on the cars and acceptable noise levels. Even if the speedway survives, a NASCAR return appears unlikely.

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The current Cup Series schedule is already facing challenges with declining viewership, and there are questions about how well Next Gen racing would be received at Nashville Fairgrounds over the long term. As a result, the track may be better suited for other stock car racing series rather than a full-time NASCAR Cup Series return.

So, in a way, it is impossible to wish for a NASCAR return at the track once again. However, it can still serve as an amazing venue for other stock car racing series like CARS Tour and USAC.