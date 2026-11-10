Sudden Medical Emergency Derails Ryan Blaney as Penske Star Set to Miss Historic Ford Honors at Daytona

The NASCAR season may be over, but the days immediately after the championship finale still carry their own obligations. Ryan Blaney was due to join Ford’s celebration of Kyle Larson’s title before heading to Daytona International Speedway for a race built around honoring the U.S. Armed Forces. Both appearances were part of a busy post-season week for the Team Penske driver, who had finished his own campaign in Victory Lane.

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Those plans changed before the Daytona event. Blaney addressed the situation publicly, explaining why he would not be alongside his Ford teammates for either gathering. His message also offered an update on his condition, putting an unexpected personal development ahead of the celebrations as Ford prepared its Veterans Day tribute.

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“I was out at dinner last night with my family and some friends, and I accidentally took a fall that required medical attention. I am doing okay and am resting and recovering,” Blaney wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford’s ‘Proud to Honor race’ tomorrow at Daytona. While I won’t be there, I’ll be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.”

Blaney did not disclose the nature of the injury or provide details about the medical treatment. His message, however, offered reassurance that he was doing okay and recovering.

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It also confirmed that he would miss both appearances, beginning with the celebration of Larson’s championship, clinched at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Larson secured his third Cup title and second in succession, with a fourth-place finish in the opening stage.

Blaney had his own reason to celebrate after the finale. A loose wheel cost him track position, but he fought back and passed Tyler Reddick with two laps remaining to win. It was his fourth victory of 2026 and 21st in the Cup Series. Larson’s title had already been decided, but Blaney’s late charge gave Ford another reason to celebrate. He will miss the gathering.

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The second event is the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, set for Wednesday, November 11, at Daytona International Speedway. Organized with NASCAR, IMSA, Historic Sportscar Racing, and Blue Star Families, Ford has brought together 12 drivers in six teams, each representing a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

Blaney was originally paired with Formula Drift driver Ben Hobson to represent the Marine Corps. The teams will race Ford Mustang Dark Horse R cars, each carrying a livery inspired by a vehicle, vessel, or aircraft associated with its branch. Robert Noaker will fill in for Blaney.

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Joey Hand and Brad Keselowski will represent the Army; Ryan Preece and Logan Sargeant will represent the Navy; Austin Cindric and Frankie Muniz will represent the Air Force; Noah Gragson and Layne Riggs will represent the Space Force; and Joey Logano and Ty Majeski will represent the Coast Guard.

The concept takes inspiration from the Army-Navy football rivalry, transferring the competition between military branches to the racetrack. All six branches will have a team competing for bragging rights, with the event combining motorsports and a wider Veterans Day celebration. The cars themselves carry distinctive military-inspired designs, including references to the Abrams tank, the Marine Corps’ Assault Amphibious Vehicle, and the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor.

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There is no previous race history for Blaney to draw on: this is the event’s first edition. Ford hopes to establish a Veterans Day tradition, combining racing with music and support for military families. Zac Brown Band headlines the entertainment lineup, joined by Nelly, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders. The race airs from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and streams on Fandango.

The charitable effort is central to the event. Ford’s Proud to Honor Fund, powered by GlobalGiving and Ford Philanthropy, supports six organizations serving service members, veterans, and their families: Blue Star Families, Camp Southern Ground, Disabled American Veterans, TAPS, Team Rubicon, and the Travis Manion Foundation. The initiative gives the event a purpose beyond the competition, directing attention and support toward military communities.

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Blaney’s absence comes after a strong season. He finished fourth in the final Cup standings, recording four wins, 12 top-five finishes, and 23 top-10s in 36 races. His victories came at Phoenix, Atlanta, New Hampshire, and Homestead, and he led 1,107 laps. His Homestead win marked his second consecutive season-finale victory, following his 2025 triumph at Phoenix.

For now, recovery takes priority. Blaney has confirmed he is doing okay but will miss two events with very different purposes: one celebrating a fellow champion, the other honoring America’s military branches. As the Marine Corps team takes the track at Daytona, he will be supporting the event from a distance, away from the wheel but not the occasion.