Sudden Pit Crew Chaos Derails Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney Fix Before Kansas Even Starts

“We have a new Jackman, and it takes a little bit of time to create that bond with everybody and create that rhythm and timing,” Ryan Blaney said last week as he stood by his pit crew through a string of setbacks during the start of the 2026 season. Team Penske appeared to be taking steps in that direction, reshuffling personnel by bringing in help from Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 crew to stabilize the No. 12 unit. But just as things seemed to be settling ahead of Kansas, another unexpected hurdle has emerged, leaving Blaney’s long-awaited pit road fix hanging in uncertainty before the weekend even begins.

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Ryan Blaney’s pit crew shuffle hits another roadblock

As reported by Bob Pockrass and Bozi Tatarevic, Pat Gray, who had been jackman for Josh Berry and was set to take over duties for Ryan Blaney at Kansas, will now be out due to personal reasons this weekend. In his place, Graham Stoddard from Front Row Motorsports will step in, moving over from Noah Gragson’s crew to handle jackman responsibilities for the No. 12 team.

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On paper, it’s a single change. But in the middle of an ongoing struggle, even one swap can carry outsized importance. Team Penske has made it clear that there won’t be any additional adjustments beyond the jackman role, placing significant hope on this move to stabilize Blaney’s pit road performance in the upcoming NASCAR race.

Because that’s where the issue lies. Despite sitting second in the standings with one win, three top-five finishes, and six top-10s through eight races, Ryan Blaney’s biggest obstacle hasn’t been speed, but pit road execution. According to NASCAR Insights, the No. 12 crew ranked 35th out of 36 full-time entries in season-long pit metrics after the Bristol Motor Speedway race.

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Even in a strong run where Blaney finished second, he lost 11 positions on pit road, with the crew ranking 30th for the day. It’s a frustrating pattern. Ryan Blaney consistently puts himself in contention, only to see those gains erased during caution periods.

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Now, with yet another unexpected change just days before Kansas, the question isn’t just about improvement, but about whether this group can finally find stability when it matters most. Hopefully, there aren’t any more unexpected last-minute changes for the 2023 champion.

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A look at Graham Stoddard’s NASCAR career

Graham Stoddard’s journey back into the spotlight couldn’t have come at a more critical time for Ryan Blaney and Team Penske. A former college linebacker for the Nebraska Huskers, Stoddard made the jump to NASCAR in 2014 through a pit crew combine. This unconventional path quickly turned into a decorated career on pit road.

His early years saw him contribute to success with Michael Waltrip Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing, including Xfinity Series wins and even a Snowball Derby triumph. But it was his move to Team Penske in 2018 that defined his legacy. Stoddard became a key figure on Joey Logano’s crew, playing a role in three Cup Series championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024. His consistency and athleticism even earned him a spot on NBC’s inaugural Pit Crew All-Stars team in 2017.

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Still, his career hasn’t been without setbacks. During the 2024 championship finale at Phoenix, Stoddard was forced out mid-race due to illness or injury, with Pat Gray stepping in as a replacement. By 2026, he had transitioned to Front Row Motorsports, working on Noah Gragson’s crew before this sudden call back to the No. 12 team.

Now, he returns not just as a fill-in, but as a potential solution. His familiarity with Penske’s system and past experience jacking for both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano make him uniquely positioned to bring immediate stability.

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The question, however, isn’t about Stoddard’s resume. It’s whether even a proven veteran can quickly restore rhythm to a struggling unit. Because for Ryan Blaney, the Kansas NASCAR race isn’t just another weekend but a test of whether his team can finally match his pace.