“Suffered Broken Ribs”: Local Racer Urged to Seek Medical Attention as Car Goes Flipping

Steve Tautges walked away with broken ribs after a violent multi-kart crash during a recent DNQ Karting Series event, and footage of the incident quickly spread across social media.

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The terrifying wreck unfolded as multiple drivers exited a corner on the dirt oval. During an attempted overtake, two karts made contact in the middle lane, leaving Tautges stranded on the outside with nowhere to go. The impact launched his kart toward the wall before the vehicle flipped violently into the air.

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Tautges’ helmet appeared to absorb a significant portion of the impact as his head struck another kart during the crash sequence. DNQ Karting Series later confirmed he did not suffer a head injury, though he reportedly sustained several broken ribs and was recovering after the incident.

Dirt-track karting often creates especially dangerous crash conditions because of the limited grip and tight racing space, making chain-reaction wrecks difficult to avoid once contact begins.

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Tautges has built a strong reputation on the grassroots racing scene over the last few seasons. The 2025 DNQ Series champion also won the United States Association of Champ Karts Championship, the President’s Cup, and the Knupp Cup last year.

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The crash itself appeared largely unavoidable for Tautges, who became an innocent bystander once the initial contact happened ahead of him. Still, the wreck added to a growing list of frightening incidents across grassroots racing over the last week.

Another Week of Scary Grassroots Racing Crashes

Another frightening crash unfolded last weekend at Jennerstown Speedway involving local racer Chris Brink.

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Brink later explained that his throttle became stuck entering a corner, sending his car directly into the wall at full speed. The impact launched the vehicle over a shorter wall section without a catch fence before it eventually landed back on all four tires.

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Brink fortunately escaped without serious injuries, though he admitted afterward the crash was one of the scariest moments of his racing career.

“The throttle hung wide open, and I’ve never had that happen in all the years I’ve raced,” Brink said. “You’ve got about one second to react. I hit the wall wide open, still digging, and even when it went over the wall and ended up back on its wheels, it was still running wide open. That was a hard hit.”

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A separate controversy erupted at I-75 Raceway after Greg Martin intentionally drove into another vehicle following an on-track incident involving Cory Hedgecock.

Hedgecock had already pulled off the racing surface and was speaking with crew members when Martin drove toward the stopped car and made deliberate contact, knocking crew personnel to the ground. The moment sparked immediate backlash across grassroots racing circles.

Following a review of the incident, the Best Plumber 604 Racing Series suspended Martin for a minimum of two years.

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“Following a review of the events that took place during last night’s feature race, the Best Plumber 604 Racing Series has made the decision to suspend Greg Martin from all Best Plumber 604 Racing Series events for a minimum of two years,” the organization said in a statement.

Reports later indicated Martin also faced aggravated assault charges stemming from the altercation.

The recent incidents have again highlighted how dangerous grassroots racing can become despite continued safety improvements across motorsports. Unlike NASCAR’s top national series, many local tracks and karting events operate with fewer safety barriers, smaller runoff areas, and more limited resources.

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Fortunately, both Tautges and Brink survived their crashes. Tautges is reportedly recovering after suffering broken ribs in one of the wildest karting wrecks seen this season.