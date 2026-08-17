“Suffering in Silence”– Team Penske Star Drops Honest Confession on Months of Pain Behind Cup Series Struggles

Austin Cindric’s summer has been rough, and he has not pretended otherwise. No top-10s since May. A 29th at Iowa Speedway the week before. Sitting on the Chase bubble with barely 29 points of breathing room. When he showed up to Richmond Raceway on August 15, something had to give. And he delivered his best performance at a crucial time.

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“Last couple weeks and really months have been a bit of a grind for us, you know, suffering in silence and succeeding in silence in some ways. And tonight was a good way to drop the mirror and front and just be able to, you know, remember who we are a little bit and be able to go out and execute a good race.” he told NASCAR journalists post race.

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He started 23rd. Qualifying has been a problem all summer and Austin Cindric was honest about it.

“It was pretty frustrating just because I feel like qualifying has been a bit of a low point for us over the course of the summer regardless of the racetrack.”

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But once the race started, the No. 2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang came alive. His team gained 19 spots on the first pit cycle. He ran fourth in both Stage 1 and Stage 2. When the long runs came late, his tires were in better shape than everyone around him and he held third to the flag.

The data tells you how good his car actually was. Austin Cindric had the best 10-lap average speed in the entire field, 115.035 mph during the practice runs. He felt like he had a car that could win. But Joey Logano and the #22 team were on point with their speed and tactics.

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Two moments nearly wrecked his night. On Lap 125, a caution flew just as his crew was about to pit him during green flag stops. He stayed out, pitted under yellow instead, and came back out inside the top six. On Lap 180, he and Daniel Suárez’s No. 7 car nearly made heavy contact in the pit lane. He got through clean both times.

Teammate Joey Logano won the race. Logano led 95 laps, ran down Christopher Bell in the final stage, and made the race-winning pass with 25 laps to go. Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 from pole before a late strategy call buried him to 13th. All four Penske cars ran up front. Two of them finished in the top three.

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“This was the kick in the a– that this team needed, man,” Austin Cindric said. “All four of those cars that rolled out of the shop this week were lightning fast.”

Richmond moved Cindric from 16th to 15th in the standings. He now has 57 points on the Chase cutline with two races left in the regular season.

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“I don’t want to go into Daytona, first of all, having to worry about points,” he said. “I do not want someone to tell me when I go to Daytona that I can’t race. Not my DNA.”

That cushion is doing more than just keeping him in the Chase picture.

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Austin Cindric’s most talked-about free agent in the Garage

While Austin Cindric was grinding through a tough summer on track, the driver market around him was quietly sorting itself out. He is now the biggest available name in the Cup Series garage.

Alex Bowman announced he is retiring from full-time racing after 2027 and signed a one-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports for next season. Gone from the market.

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Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland both locked in extensions at Front Row Motorsports. Blaney signed long-term at Penske. Logano is staying on the No. 22. The only open question at a top team right now is what happens with Austin Cindric’s No. 2 seat.

The fourth Penske car, the No. 21 has been assigned to Jesse Love. Meanwhile, Josh Berry, another Ford driver is also on the lookout for a new opportunity. Bob Pockrass confirmed that Cindric is in his contract year, but the driver didn’t share much about his plans for 2027.

“That’s between me and the team, Bob. I have a strong feeling you’ll keep seeing me.”

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He has good reason to feel confident. Discount Tire is locked into the No. 2 car on a long-term sponsorship deal. His father, Tim Cindric has been working with Roger Penske in IndyCar. So there’s a family connection as well. It is hard to predict if the late season surge is enough for Austin Cindric to keep his ride. As there a few good options the team can consider for the No. 2 car.