Supercar Champ’s Rumored NASCAR Deal Sends Fans Into Speculation Spiral

“We had our differences… it seemed like it was the best thing to do for both of us… so that we can all move forward…” That is what Xfinity driver Josh Williams had to say after parting ways with Kaulig Racing. Josh Williams achieved flashes of promise, most notably a seventh-place finish at Rockingham in April, the team’s first top 10 of the year, but consistency eluded him. And his average finish improved to about 20.0 this year, yet he remained outside the playoff picture after 21 races and was seated 19th in the standings at the time of his departure.

With NASCAR and Kaulig Racing shaking up their Xfinity lineup, uncertainty surrounded the No. 11 Chevrolet, and that has created fresh intrigue. Team President Chris Rice confirmed that the team will be putting out a rotating cast of drivers for the final races after the surprise mid-season split. And now, one driver has been revealed as the new face of the No. 11 car. And the fans have put on the detective glasses, raising questions about the longevity of this driver in the team.

Kaulig Racing ushers in international talent amid parting ways with Josh Williams

Supercar champion Will Brown made his second Cup Series start at the Grant Park 165 Chicago Street Race last month, driving the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. He qualified a strong 19th, the fastest of the open entries, and looked ready until disaster struck. Just three laps into the race, a crash triggered by Carson Hocevar in Turn 11 blocked the track and collected Brown along with several others, forcing a red flag and ending Brown’s race in 39th place with a DNF due to suspension and radiator damage.

And now with that behind him, Will Brown looks set for an unexpected NASCAR return later this month, after that brutally short debut. His Cup Series shot in Chicago ended early despite months of preparation. In the aftermath, Kaulig Racing appears to have extended a second chance, inviting the Australian to race the Portland road course on August 30. The team said in a statement, “Kaulig Racing will field the No. 11 Chevrolet with multiple drivers over the remaining 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. More announcements regarding the driver line-up will be forthcoming.”

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice hinted at the shake-up during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, teasing that, “When you look at the next four weeks, there are some opportunities to go and judge and grade the Xfinity program. You know, we’ve got to get our Xfinity program back to where we’re contending for wins and trophy hunting and doing different things like that. Sometimes, you know, we were going to take a fourth car to places just to figure that out. Now we can do it with the third car. So, looking at it over the next four weeks, I think it’s a pretty good lineup, and I think everybody’s going to be surprised with the standalone race that’s coming up in Portland.”

The addition of Brown would mean two Australians in the Portland field, including Jack Perkins, who will race for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Chicago Xfinity winner Shane van Gisbergen will set out as the Cup Series races at Darlington that weekend.

It’s already been a landmark week for Brown off the track, too. On Wednesday, he announced the contract extension with Triple Eight through 2029, solidifying his Supercars future while keeping NASCAR ambitions alive. His Cup and Xfinity forays have been backed by Triple Eight co-owners Earl Evans and Steve Blackmore, as well as MobileX boss Peter Adderton, all pivotal in bringing Aussie talent stateside. Brown’s success could also influence the path of Triple Eight teammate Broc Feeney, who harbors NASCAR dreams of his own but has yet to secure an Xfinity seat.

Amid Josh Williams’ departure, tons of rumors were floating around, but the Kaulig owner shut them down. Is this a time race? Or is Will Brown a long-term future opportunity?

Fans raise concerns about Will Brown’s NASCAR future

Buzz around Will Brown’s NASCAR future hasn’t quieted since his abrupt Chicago debut; if anything, it has only grown louder on Reddit. Among fans, there is a growing sense that the Supercar’s champion isn’t just dabbling in NASCAR; he might be setting the stage for something much bigger. “I think when he’s done with his Supercar career, he might jump over to NASCAR like SVG,” one fan remarked, echoing Shane van Gisbergen, who made his own successful transition. That comparison isn’t far-fetched; Brown has the road course pedigree, the charisma, and increasingly, the opportunities.

Kaulig Racing’s behind-the-scenes maneuvers have only fueled more speculation. When the team abruptly parted ways with Josh Williams and began floating hints about surprises for Portland, they wondered aloud how long this plan had been in motion. “I wonder how long this Kaulig situation has been brewing and if they already potentially have him signed up. I’m guessing this is Adderton moving faster than Xfinity Mobile on an opportunity,” one fan mused, suggesting that Brown’s loyals, including MobileX boss Peter Adderton, may be working faster than a crew on fresh tires.

Another equipped, “I was wondering if they’d try and put a ringer in there for a race. Brown should be fun to watch! Thought Broc Feney was supposed to get a start with Kaulig, too, but maybe it fell through.” Back in mid-April, rumors started swirling in the NASCAR paddock that Kaulig Racing is in talks with the Australian Supercars driver Broc Feeney for a potential multi-race stint in the Xfinity Series. The story came to the fore after Feeney made a surprise visit to the United States, which took place between Supercars rounds in Australia. However, this fan is excited to watch Brown.

But there is also a cautious edge to the excitement; Chicago was a harsh introduction, as one commenter joked, “I hope he lasts a full race this time. So far, his car has either exploded or he’s been Hocevar’d.” The lap tree crash, which ended his debut race, still lingers in fans’ minds, and many simply want to see him finish what he started. Portland, they hope, will finally provide that stage. “I hope this happens. It’d be cool to see him get an opportunity like that. The Xfinity cars are fun to watch at that track,” said another fan, looking forward to seeing Brown wrestle an Xfinity car around the technical road course.

Threaded through it are the bigger questions of whether Brown’s stint will turn into a full-time career shift. “I agree. Part of me is expecting Will Brown to go NASCAR full-time in a few years from now,” one fan admitted, voicing what many are quietly thinking.

For now, Brown’s story is still being written, but the chorus of fans, insiders, and curious onlookers all seem to agree on one thing: This could be the start of something much bigger than a one-off drive.