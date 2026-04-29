Support Pours In as NASCAR Broadcaster Goes Public With Cancer Battle 10 Years After Retirement

NASCAR‘s personnel change, and broadcasters hire new people every few years, but some iconic voices resonate with fans, even if not heard in years. One such voice recently resurfaced, garnering fans’ attention, as a former pit reporter shared his battle with cancer.

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NASCAR’s iconic pit voice resurfaces after a decade

For two decades, Ray Dunlap was NASCAR’s voice from the pit lane. He worked with FOX Sports for the longest time, leaving quite an impression on fans. However, after the 2016 season, he disappeared from the face of the Earth. Over time, many got used to his absence and were moving on when, out of nowhere, Dunlap resurfaced on Reddit.

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Dunlap isn’t your average TV personality delivering straightforward, bland information to the fans. His deep understanding of the sport and decades of experience propelled him to the pinnacle of success. Dunlap was not only part of live coverage; he was a prominent name on the SPEED channel and programs like NASCAR Race Hub. So, Dunlap’s reemergence was big news.

Dunlap finally revealed his whereabouts to his huge fanbase on r/NASCAR. “I spend my summers running a camera for the Reds baseball team and ushering at Riverbend Music Center a concert venue along the Ohio River. Both are part time FUN jobs.” But that wasn’t the end of that.

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Fans had just felt a sense of relief when Dunlap broke some devastating news. “I am still battling prostate cancer and hope to complete my medical protocol this December.”

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Although Dunlap reassured that his “life is good!!!”, fans could not believe what they heard. The news was heart-wrenching.

Fans pray for Dunlap’s speedy recovery

“Holy sh*t I miss you on the truck series broadcast. Hope all goes well with your recovery,” a fan wrote, reminiscing about the old days of racing. Dunlap was one of the first long-time reporters the Truck Series featured after its inception in 1995. For a long time, he was present in the pit lane, delivering his strong race reports. In fact, the Truck Series seemed to have become his staple out of the three national-level series that NASCAR hosted, and he was well-suited for the job.

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Now, when fans don’t find FOX Sports’ broadcasting and reporting to be the best in the sport, Dunlap brought the change early. His impeccable understanding of how teams work and meticulous reporting stayed with the fans forever. “Miss those pit reports. Glad you have found some hobbies that pay. Best wishes with your health,” read another comment.

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In fact, Kellie Blundell, an insider for the sport, also made a note of Dunlap’s resurfacing via Reddit. He brought the information onto X, praying for his better health: “Sending out my love to Ray Dunlap. A huge part of NASCAR during my younger years and many of yours.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. also reposted that on his profile, revealing the strong grounds Dunlap held within the sport with some of the most iconic personalities.

X, or ‘Twitter,’ as it was called back in the day, was a powerful platform for Dunlap. Even when the weekends weren’t live, he would regularly post his opinions on the sport, the recent happenings, and the latest updates via the platform. It seems like he deactivated his account on the platform after his retirement in 2016, but many still miss him. “I’ve missed you on twitter my friend. A voice of sanity in an insane world. But you made the right call. Used to absolutely love your work with NASCAR and am happy to hear you’re doing well,” a fan wrote.

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“Oh man. Haven’t heard that name in forever, but I can sure remember the voice. My dad beat that one, hoping he can too,” another said. After the 2016 season ended, Dunlap took to his social media to announce that he wouldn’t be returning with FOX Sports for the 2017 season. Some had expected him to return to the field with another broadcaster, but he didn’t.

Despite being such an iconic voice on the field, Dunlap sometimes found himself in trouble. Back in 2006, FOX suspended him for a race after making some objectionable comments in a conversation with Michael Waltrip. He apologized and soon made a comeback in reporting. But those issues were clearly not the reason he stepped away from the sport.

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Dunlap’s cancer treatment is still ongoing. And irrespective of whether he returns to the circuit, fans pray he beats it.