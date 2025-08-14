SVG Cherishes Father’s First Visit to His NASCAR Race Amidst the Ongoing Wild Rookie Run

“Dad was in the front row of the pit box, helping with the strategy.” These words by the road course king SVG indicate how deep a support he had, not just from his team, but from his own family. And support or not, but Shane van Gisbergen has definitely taken the NASCAR world by storm with his fast-paced tactical approach on road tracks. Making his fourth road course win by crossing the finish line by 11.116 seconds ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell looked effortless at Watkins Glen. He led a race-best 38 of 90 laps. But though speed and accuracy are often prioritized in motorsport, perhaps the most meaningful triumphs occur off the track.

And that’s what made this one special; it made that moment far more special than a checkered flag. “This one was for dear old Dad,” said SVG after battling a tough year away from family when they needed him. Drivers like him sacrifice so much more than what is seen on track and practice laps. With his father by his side, this win opened up another glimpse of SVG’s heart pouring struggle away from the revving high-octane world of NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane van Gisbergen’s emotional tribute to his father

Speaking on The Day After podcast with Shannon Spake, van Gisbergen reflected on chasing the NASCAR dream on the other side of the globe. Especially, unaware of the journey which began in 2023, it seemed to have scoped well into this year. With a contract extension with Trackhouse and setting new records while becoming a part of old ones, SVG has missed out on one important aspect of his life — his family.

AD

When asked as to why SVG’s father, Robert van Gisbergen, chose this specific race to attend at Watkins Glen, SVG said, “Well, he’s had some health problems, and he hasn’t been able to fly. And I think last year he did two or three of my trips, and he wanted to come earlier this year but couldn’t. He will do the next three, Richmond and Daytona as well, and then probably come back later in the year for the last couple.” In 2024, SVG’s mother, Karen Wallace, was not doing well. His father himself had his own health issues, keeping him away from attending SVG’s races.

However, SVG was pretty happy having his father present for this one. It’s always cool to have him here. He used to come to a lot of races when I was in Australia. It’s a bit harder now, but so cool to have him there and also get a win too. It’s pretty special,” SVG expressed. In his words, van Gisbergen describes a father who used to be an avid supporter in Australia but is now unable to go due to health issues. His father’s willingness to stand by his son’s career and the challenges he faces are shown by the fact that he accompanied him on two or three of his journeys last year and attempted to join him earlier this year but was unable to.

This was not just about his career in NASCAR; van Gisbergen has had a majority of his life changed in moments of closeness. The emotional toll of being away from his father was one of them. Last year, van Gisbergen’s mother, Karen Wallace, fell ill. That, coupled with his illness, meant Robert Van Gisbergen, affectionately known as ‘Cheese’, was unable to attend many of his son’s races. He not only lost his wife but also his sister and his mother. “He lost his wife, my mother, and then his sister and then his mum a month or so ago.” Having to bear such close losses can have a deep impact on any individual.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before van Gisbergen moved to the United States, Robert was a familiar face in the Supercars paddock alongside his son. And it’s been equally rough on Shane because of the commitment he has to his team and his livelihood. However, those challenges momentarily disappeared at Watkins Glen. That victory gained emotional weight because his father was able to travel. It wasn’t just about being the first person to cross the finish line for Van Gisbergen; it was also about who was there to see it. The prospect of his father’s attendance at Richmond, Daytona, and other races throughout the racing season gives each race a deeper significance. Van Gisbergen aims to achieve more success with his father at his side and his network of support.

SVG’s father backs his son’s NASCAR path

Following Shane van Gisbergen’s ongoing success in NASCAR, his father has expressed his unwavering support for his son’s new professional path. The remark highlights the independence SVG has established over the years in elite motorsport, which goes beyond mere paternal pride. “Look, he’s a big boy now. He can work out what he would do… He’s quite loving it here. So, I’d say he’d be here for a while,” Robert Van Gisbergen said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Van Gisbergen has demonstrated flexibility, competitiveness, and a desire to take on the particular difficulties of American stock car racing after winning in Supercars and making an instant impression in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, NASCAR’s rigorous schedule does not allow for many homecomings. SVG experiences tremendous homesickness, which is made worse by his father’s recent struggles. He has already made the decision to go right back to New Zealand after his racing career is completed.

For his father, the change is more about supporting his decisions than it is about controlling them. His remarks convey confidence in SVG’s vision and an understanding that switching to NASCAR is a long-term commitment rather than a trial. The sentiment implies that sincere excitement for the series, its culture, and its competitive depth has replaced the transition phase that many foreign drivers experience.