SVG & Co. Set Playoff Tone Early With Crew Chief’s Blunt Take On Title Expectations

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality.” Shane van Gisbergen said this ahead of his NASCAR debut in 2023, now what feels like a lifetime ago. Fast forward to the heart of the 2025 season, and SVG isn’t just living the dream. Instead, he’s shaping the playoff landscape with a level of confidence and execution that’s hard to ignore.

With three wins already in the bank and a playoff berth all but secured, the conversation around van Gisbergen and his Trackhouse Racing crew has shifted. It’s no longer, “can he adapt?” but “how far can he go?” As the regular season winds down, the team’s focus is sharpening. And the tone from the pit box is getting blunt about what’s expected in the title chase.

Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief is unfazed

With three wins already in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) and his Trackhouse Racing team have all but locked up a playoff spot. His victories at the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma, and the inaugural Mexico City race have cemented his reputation as a road course ace and a legitimate title contender.

Shane van Gisbergen‘s Sonoma win was particularly dominant. The Kiwi led 97 of 110 laps from pole! This feat tied him with Jeff Gordon’s record for three consecutive road course wins from the pole. Moreover, SVG is now tied with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell for the most Cup Series wins in 2025. Looking ahead, the Charlotte Roval (Round of 12 playoff race) is pivotal for Shane van Gisbergen.

As we all know, SVG’s road course expertise is unmatched. All three of his Cup victories this season have come on road or street circuits, so if he makes it past the first round, he’s a favorite to advance deep into the postseason, especially with the Roval offering a prime opportunity to secure a spot in the Round of 8. When asked about playoff preparations, crew chief Stephen Doran was direct: “We started preparing after Mexico. Just need to keep improving on the ovals. Get to the point where we can maintain and advance in some of these early rounds. And like you said, a round of four is not out of the question.” While Shane van Gisbergen has an average finish of 8.9 on road courses, his average finish on ovals is generally outside the top 20.

via Imago Photo: Josh Calloni, TobyChristie.com

However, he has made significant progress, like a career oval-best 14th-place finish at the Coca-Cola 600 and 18th at Michigan. When asked how the #88 team would prep for ovals, as compared to road courses, Doran gave a blunt response: “We don’t prep for any race any differently. Our team approaches every race the same. It’s max effort for every race.” The team’s early preparation and blunt expectations have set the tone. They’re not just happy to be here. Rather, they’re planning to contend for the Cup. Looking at SVG’s trajectory, he’s looking more and more like a serious threat to win it all this year.

SVG’s biggest habit that’s holding him back on ovals

Transitioning from road course dominance to consistent oval performance hasn’t been easy for Shane van Gisbergen. And he’s the first to admit it! He’s been candid about the habits from his Supercars background that have hindered his adaptation to ovals. “Probably the fact I take my time,” van Gisbergen said, reflecting on his approach in Australia. Here, long practice sessions and multiple tire sets allowed him to gradually build speed and confidence.

NASCAR, however, is a different beast: “(In NASCAR) you get 20 minutes, one set of tires that only lasts for two laps, and you’ve got to go out and find a second (of quicker time) in qualifying. You have one lap, one corner to warm up your tires and feel what your car is, and do it. Whereas normally, you can build up,” SVG explained.

This structural difference in practice and qualifying has been a key challenge for Shane van Gisbergen and others. Over the past decade, NASCAR has reduced both the number and length of practice sessions. This gives newcomers like van Gisbergen less time to adapt. Plus, for all drivers, there are fewer opportunities to experiment with setup and tire management. As a result, SVG’s methodical approach can leave him a step behind on ovals where immediate aggression and quick adaptation are crucial.

Despite these hurdles, Shane van Gisbergen continues to capitalize on his strengths at road and street courses, collecting wins and playoff points. The next step in his NASCAR evolution is clear. If he can break the habit of “taking his time” and master the art of rapid adaptation on ovals, he’ll be a threat everywhere, not just on the twisty tracks.