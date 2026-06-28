SVG Confesses Almost Losing Sonoma Crown as He Acknowledges Biggest NASCAR Miss

A year ago, Shane van Gisbergen turned Sonoma Raceway into his personal playground, dominating the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 by leading 97 laps from pole position. On Sunday, he returned to wine country and once again found himself in Victory Lane. Yet despite another road-course triumph, van Gisbergen’s focus quickly shifted away from celebration and toward what he still believes is the biggest weakness preventing him from becoming a true NASCAR Cup Series championship contender.

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“Pretty special today. In the last, I just kept struggling, and Chase Briscoe was really, really good. So, a couple of laps and he could have gotten ahead of me. This really helps, but this is an ovals championship, I need to keep getting better at them.”

That was Shane van Gisbergen speaking to Shannon Spake right after his Sonoma Cup Series win. Now, while the final box score will show another dominant road-course victory for Shane van Gisbergen, the race itself was far from a typical Sunday cruise for the New Zealander.

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He started sixth but wasted little time carving through the field. By Lap 14, he had already worked his way into second place. His pace only improved from there, and by Lap 30, the Trackhouse Racing driver had taken control of the race and established himself as the driver everyone else had to chase.

The decisive phase came at the start of the final stage. On the Lap 60 restart, van Gisbergen lined up on the outside lane with teammate Connor Zilisch beside him. Once the green flag dropped, SVG quickly asserted himself at the front. By Lap 78, he had stretched his advantage to 1.694 seconds over Chase Briscoe, and it appeared he was on his way to another routine road-course victory.

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But Briscoe had other ideas. As the laps wound down, the No. 19 Toyota steadily chipped away at the gap. By Lap 104, van Gisbergen’s lead had shrunk to just one second. Briscoe was suddenly filling his mirrors and applying pressure at every braking zone. For the first time all afternoon, the race felt genuinely up for grabs.

The tension only intensified. On Lap 107, Briscoe overcooked Turn 1 and lost valuable ground, seemingly ending his charge. Yet he recovered quickly. By Lap 108, he had trimmed the margin back to just 0.63 seconds. Both drivers then found themselves navigating heavy lapped traffic, creating one final opportunity for Briscoe to steal the win. It never came.

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After 110 laps, van Gisbergen crossed the finish line just 0.357 seconds ahead of Briscoe, securing one of the closest victories of his Cup Series career. The win was the eighth Cup Series victory for the New Zealander and completed a remarkable Sonoma sweep after winning Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race as well.

Among NASCAR’s all-time road-course winners, van Gisbergen is now tied with Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and trails only Jeff Gordon, who holds the record with nine. The victory also lifted van Gisbergen to 14th in the Cup Series standings.

The one thing still holding SVG back

For all of van Gisbergen’s success on road courses, he knows exactly what is preventing him from becoming a genuine championship favorite. It’s none other than NASCAR’s core identity: the ovals.

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The Sonoma winner has quickly established himself as NASCAR’s premier road-course specialist, but the majority of the Cup Series schedule takes place on oval tracks. In 2026, despite multiple road-course victories, van Gisbergen has yet to win on an oval.

His best oval result this season came at Nashville Superspeedway in the Cracker Barrel 400, where he finished fifth. Beyond that, consistency has been difficult to find.

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That reality is why the Trackhouse ringer immediately shifted the conversation toward improvement after climbing out of his winning car. While he can rely on road races to climb out of a ditch, points in particular, he knows the true test of his race craft will be on oval tracks. And looking at the schedule ahead, he has got his work cut out, as oval tracks will decide the championship.

SVG has already proven he can beat NASCAR’s best whenever left and right turns are involved. The next step is proving he can do the same when every lap is spent turning left. If he can unlock that part of his game, the conversation will shift from road-course specialist to legitimate championship contender.