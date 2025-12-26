SVG Credits Kyle Larson’s Racing Genius for His Oval Breakthrough as Results Quietly Turn Heads

Essentials Inside The Story What began as mutual respect has flipped into inspiration, as Shane Van Gisbergen openly admires Kyle Larson's elite oval instincts

While SVG built his 2025 season on road course dominance, his steady oval improvement quietly became one of the year's most interesting storylines

Larson himself is eyeing a different challenge altogether, teasing a possible return

Absolutely nothing can break the unwavering dynamic between Kyle Larson and Shane Van Gisbergen. What started as mutual curiosity has grown into genuine respect between the two, with Larson openly acknowledging SVG’s extraordinary road course talent, stating, “He’s so good, and it’s rare that you see somebody stand out like that.”

But now the tables have turned. While SVG’s road course dominance is well-established, his oval performance has shown marked improvement, and the Kiwi cannot help but draw inspiration from the 2025 Cup Series champion.

SVG gets real on Kyle Larson’s oval prowess

Speaking on the Dinner with Racers podcast, the Kiwi couldn’t help but be in awe of Larson’s NASCAR oval abilities.

“Like you watch someone like Larson, Kyle Larson, he’s amazing at switching lines on corner entry to get clean air,” SVG said. “And running a line they haven’t done or a line that someone else hasn’t done like it’s. They’re amazing to watch these guys and normally just deal with the understeering you got.”

Kyle Larson’s mastery of ovals in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series comes from a blend of strategic patience, adaptability, and fine track position.

Throughout the season, the champion’s strategic patience, adaptability, and flawless pit strategy consistently put him in position for strong finishes.

This definitely helps him stay competitive on both short and intermediate ovals, a key reason why the HMS driver could capitalize on opportunities and keep his championship hopes alive all season long.

Larson demonstrated remarkable consistency across the full schedule that involves ovals as well by scoring 3 Cup Series wins and logging numerous top-five and top 10 finishes; he showcased why his oval racing prowess remains among the elite in NASCAR.

Because he wants to improve his overall game, SVG definitely looks up to Larson. But the Trackhouse Racing driver created quite the buzz around him as well.

His 2025 Cup Series season was defined by road course dominance when he finished the year with five wins and seven of 10, mostly on road and street courses, but his oval progression did not go unnoticed.

Earlier in the season, SVG struggled on NASCAR’s oval tracks with many finishes outside the top 20 and limited grip from the car’s unique handling dynamics. However, as the season progressed, his oval results showed definite improvement.

Breaking into the top 20 on multiple ovals, including Pocono and Darlington, was only the start. SVG achieved his first oval top 10 finish at Kansas Speedway in September, placing 10th, a milestone for his rookie cup season.

Another notable result included 14th-place finishes at Charlotte and Richmond, matching his best from earlier in the year.

And with this momentum, SVG is heading to a brighter 2026 season, looking to improve his oval game by taking a few notes from Larson’s playbook.

But the Elk Grove native, who has built a resume racing on various tracks and in various events, has his eye on something bigger than ovals and NASCAR.

Larson lists his next racing goal

Kyle Larson has expressed a strong desire to return to the iconic Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24 Hours. Although he has three previous IMSA starts, Larson hasn’t raced in the prestigious event since 2016.

Back in 2015, he secured an overall victory with Chip Ganassi Racing alongside Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Jamie McMurray, while the 2014 and 2016 events weren’t as celebratory but definitely admirable.

“I think at this stage in my career, yeah, I’d do it again,” Larson told the Dinner with Racers host. “I had fun those three years I did it. I didn’t want to keep doing it every year…And I just remember having a blast doing that race, so I just want to go there and relive it.”

Larson’s return hasn’t been confirmed, but fans could see him back for the Daytona race, while the 2026 IMSA Rolex 24 is scheduled for January 24-25.