SVG’s Crew Chief Sees Breakthrough Signs as Rookie Still Battles to Learn NASCAR Ovals

You’ve probably heard of Shane van Gisbergen the same way most NASCAR fans have: The 2023 Chicago Street race. He won on his first-ever Cup start and took the series by storm. Two years later, he is running full-time for Trackhouse Racing and has delivered what was asked of him. The Kiwi is dominating every road course he touches, and cruised to his 2nd career Cup Series win at the Viva Mexico 250 this year. But his journey outside of road courses has been a struggle.

With SVG being in his rookie year as a Cup driver, the goal is to improve steadily on ovals. As we roll into the second half of the season, SVG’s crew chief, Stephen Doran, is already pulling back the curtain on his oval progress. Behind the scenes, there has been serious work, steep learning curves, and unexpected progress. And as Doran tells it, it’s been one heck of a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SVG’s progress on ovals impresses Stephen Doran

Before his rise to international stardom in 2023, Shane van Gisbergen was already a legend in the Australian supercars championship, with three titles, iconic wins, and revered for his technical mastery. Seamless transition to NASCAR road courses seemed almost inevitable, but his oval struggles were apparent from his full-time Xfinity season in 2024.

AD

Enter Stephen Doran. SVG’s Cup Series crew chief, with nearly 2 decades in the sport, from starting at Petty Enterprises and working under Richard Petty to helping Kevin Harvick clinch a 2014 championship at Stewart-Haas, is no stranger to high-pressure environments. He joined Trackhouse Racing after a successful spell as crew chief at Spire Motorsports, where he held Zane Smith to strong rookie season results, and now he is tasked with refining SVG’s oval skills.

NASCAR oval racing demands a unique set of strengths, exceptional aero awareness, intelligent pack racing strategies, and acute track positioning. Stephen Doran on NASCAR Live breaks down how SVG is making progress to conquer these unfamiliar tracks. Adamant to grab more playoff points after securing their berth in 2025, Stephen explains, “Yeah, I think it lets us be a little more aggressive with what we take to the track, maybe try some stuff that we otherwise wouldn’t have. And in stages, if we can get to a spot where we can grab a playoff point, by say, like Indy or Pocono—running a stage, that would certainly do that to grab a playoff point.”

Doran shared that once Shane van Gisbergen understands how getting ahead can transform a car’s performance, then even a rough-handling car suddenly feels like a dream. That revelation is shaping his racing tactics, especially in cruising closer to stage finishes to pick up valuable playoff points. Rising to those strategic challenges is a sign of a driver leveling up.

Doran goes on to explain, “Yeah, he’s come a long way from the beginning of the year, figuring these cars out in the ovals—especially the high-speed ovals. The aero is such a huge part of it, and he’s kind of figured out how to place the car, how bad dirty air is, how important getting track position is, and getting yourself towards the front of the pack—how much it changes the car.”

On NASCAR ovals, mastering aerodynamics, especially understanding dirty air versus clean air, is crucial. When a car follows closely behind another, it creates turbulent dirty air which disrupts and flow over its wings and the splitter, reducing downforce and making a car under-steer in corners. That’s why track position is king. Even a rough-handling car often improves dramatically once it reaches the front, where it’s based in clean, undisturbed air. This is also where drafting comes into play, following closely, letting drivers slingshot past, but the challenge is balancing their benefit with the loss of aero grip in the turns.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice Feb 12, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen 88 during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250212_pjc_bc1_076

Doran goes on to appreciate SVG’s efforts, saying, “He’s got to feel that a few times and realizes that that is not just something we talk about—it’s very real. Which helps us when we’re talking about strategy moves in the middle of the race. Like, he’s more game to get placed up there on maybe less-than-optimal tires, where at the beginning of the year, he didn’t realize how important some of that stuff was. But he’s evolved a ton from the first five races until now.”

His first 5 oval races of the season were abysmal, with 6 consecutive finishes outside the top 20. It was not until the race at Kansas in May that Shane van Gisbergen finally found some momentum. He finished 20th and backed it up with a solid 14th-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 while running amongst the top 20 all night.

It was a landmark performance as it marked his first-ever top-15 oval finish. He also logged an 18th place at Michigan later, and after his win at Mexico City, SVG reflected on his progress at ovals. Appearing on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Shane spoke on his oval progress, saying, “The last month and a half, we’ve made some huge leaps in speed and competitiveness. We’ve gone from running in the 30s to being p—– off with an 18th.”

It’s more than just feeling; it’s also a mindset. SVG is beginning to trust the team’s call, even when they involve unconventional moves like stage gambles on used tires. SVG isn’t just learning about the car; he’s learning about risk and reward on these high-speed ovals. But for this weekend, he can put oval worries aside as he has an Xfinity win to defend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane van Gisbergen is pulling double duty this weekend

Shane van Gisbergen is back in the NASCAR spotlight this weekend, as he gears up for the Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 and the Loop 110 Xfinity Series race on the streets of Chicago. After battling it out with Kyle Larson to take the win in 2024, he now eyes back-to-back Xfinity Chicago wins to further solidify his dominance on unfamiliar asphalt. The Chicago layout is tight, technical, and filled with risk, just the way SVG likes it.

What sets him apart? His experience. While most drivers in the Xfinity garage are still wrapping their heads around temporary street setups, SVG walks into the 2.2-mile, 12-turn downtown layout like it’s nothing. A three-time Supercars champ from New Zealand, he’s made a career out of mastering narrow street circuits, where one wrong move means kissing concrete.

Racing for JR Motorsports alongside a rising star, Connor Zilisch, SVG goes on to note, “It’s just like the tracks I’ve grown up racing on.” That upbringing has built muscle memory that others lack. Where most see chaos in street racing, SVG sees rhythm. He knows how to dance between the walls, how to push without breaking, and how to make decisive moves when others are holding back. He’s also not shy about the advantage that gives him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He says, “It’s similar to a few tracks that I raced in Australia, whereas most of these guys aren’t used to street circuits. Just something I’m comfortable with and have spent many years racing.” With the pressure on and the spotlight burning bright, Shane van Gisbergen isn’t just showing up; he’s showing why he belongs. If all goes according to plan in Chicago, don’t be surprised if the streets once again echo with the sound of Shane van Gisbergen making history. Do you think SVG can sweep this weekend in Chicago? Let us know in the comments!