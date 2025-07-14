SVG Issues Strong 8-Word Statement to Richard Petty & Co. After Season’s Rocky Start

Shane van Gisbergen, the road course maestro, proved why he’s the talk of the town with a commanding victory at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025. Leading an astonishing 97 out of 110 laps. SVG fended off a fierce challenge from Chase Briscoe in the final laps to secure his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. This triumph comes on the heels of a second-place finish in the Xfinity Series race. The day before, he was narrowly beaten by rising star Conor Zilisch in a thrilling 79-lap battle.

But SVG’s journey to this point has been far from straightforward. After a rocky start to the season, he managed just one top-10 finish in the first 15 races. The driver has staged a stunning comeback, winning three of the last five races. His dominance at Sonoma, outpacing the field by over a second at the finish line. Solidifies his status as one of the greatest road course racers in NASCAR history.

This win is more than just another notch on his belt. It’s a testament to his resilience and adaptability. Especially after facing early-season criticism from legends like Richard Petty, who sounded off after SVG’s first win in Chicago, “You’re making a championship situation by winning a road course, which is not really NASCAR to begin with.”

To add historical context, SVG’s rapid rise echoes that of Parnelli Jones, who in 1967 became the fastest driver to four Cup Series wins in 31 starts. A feat SVG matched in just 34 starts. As SVG continues to rewrite the record books, his recent performances are a testament to his skill and unwavering belief in his abilities. But what exactly did SVG say to silence his doubters? Let’s dive into the heart of his Sonoma story.

In the aftermath of his Sonoma victory. Shane van Gisbergen opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of his 2025 season in a post-race interview. “It’s weird. Like we were coming 50th, you know, it felt like, but it wasn’t the complete end of the world,” he reflected in his post-race interview. These last eight words capture the essence of his early struggles, where he averaged a finish of around 27.5 through the first 15 races. Placing him near the bottom of the standings among full-time drivers, with only Cole Custer (28.4) and Cody Ware (30.7) faring worse.

Yet, SVG never lost faith in his ability to improve. “I felt like I was getting better as a driver. I was getting closer to my teammates and starting to match what they were doing,” he explained. This self-belief proved pivotal as he and his Trackhouse Racing team began to click. Culminating in a remarkable turnaround over the last month and a half. “The last month and a half, two months, we’ve really started getting better, the 88 car and then also the team as well. We’ve really started getting better and better,” he said.

This progress is undeniable. Three wins in the last five races, including back-to-back victories at Chicago and Sonoma, have transformed SVG from an underdog to a playoff contender. The numbers tell the story of his resurgence. After just one top-10 finish in his first 15 starts. Van Gisbergen has now secured three wins. Only Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell have managed to bag three wins this year.

SVG’s Sonoma performance was particularly historic, as his 97 laps led surpassed Jeff Gordon’s 2004 record of 92 laps at the same track. And his third consecutive road course win from the pole equaled Gordon’s feat from 1998 and 1999. Looking ahead, van Gisbergen remains grounded. Acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. “I’m not under any illusion. We’re going to go out next week and win, but I’d like to keep that progression going and keep starting to build towards the midfield and then the top half of it,” he stated.

This humility and focus on continuous improvement are what make SVG a driver to watch. Not just for the rest of this season but for years to come. His response to early-season critics, including Richard Petty, who reportedly questioned SVG’s playoff berth in Mexico City, is clear. The Kiwi driver is here to stay, and he’s proving it one dominant performance at a time. As he continues to build momentum, all eyes will be on his oval performances next weekend.

SVG had to take a bitter pill at Sonoma

While Shane van Gisbergen’s recent success has been a solo highlight reel. He’s quick to acknowledge the talent emerging within his own team. In the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma on Saturday, July 12, 2025, van Gisbergen finished second to his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Conor Zilisch, in a thrilling door-to-door battle that saw the duo lead a combined 70 of the 79 laps. Despite having every opportunity to force a pass. SVG chose to race cleanly, respecting Zilisch’s skill and determination.

“I couldn’t do it without wrecking him, so I just tried every trick I could,” Van Gisbergen admitted. “But he drove so well and couldn’t get him.” This respect for Zilisch’s driving was evident throughout the race, as SVG opted not to risk a controversial move that could have compromised both their finishes. “I didn’t want to do it like that. I had a fun day,” he said, emphasizing his preference for fair and competitive racing.

Van Gisbergen’s comments reveal more than just sportsmanship. They highlight his desire to have Zilisch as a teammate and rival who can push him to be better. “I probably wouldn’t have lifted out of (Turn) 7, but I’m not just going to hit people out of the way,” he explained. Underscoring his commitment to racing with integrity. This approach not only earns him respect from peers. But also sets a positive example for younger drivers like Zilisch, who is quickly making a name for himself in NASCAR.

Zilisch’s victory was a testament to his growing prowess on road courses, and van Gisbergen’s gracious acceptance of defeat speaks volumes about his character. “First, hats off to Shane. That was awesome,” Zilisch said after the race, acknowledging the mutual respect between the two. The battle at Sonoma was a showcase of clean, hard racing, with Zilisch proving he could hold his own against a road course master like SVG. For SVG, having Zilisch alongside, whether as a teammate or a rival. It is a chance to elevate his own game while mentoring the next generation of NASCAR talent.