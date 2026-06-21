SVG Left Feeling “Filthy” as Chaotic San Diego Incident Claims Multiple Cup Stars

For most of the afternoon, it looked like another classic road-course masterclass from Shane van Gisbergen. Starting from the pole and controlling the pace near the front, the Trackhouse Racing star appeared headed toward yet another statement win. But in an instant, a chaotic restart at San Diego turned everything upside down. What looked like a routine push after a restart instead ended with wrecked race cars, a destroyed wall, and SVG walking away feeling far from victorious.

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“How disappointed are you?” Shane van Gisbergen was asked. His reply – “I’m filthy.”

And honestly, that was all Shane van Gisbergen needed to say after what happened on Lap 32.

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On the restart, Connor Zilisch launched from the outside lane while Austin Hill rolled alongside on the inside. Van Gisbergen made it briefly three-wide down the frontstretch. It was a bold…but not unusual move for a driver known for attacking restarts. But exiting Turn 1, the situation unraveled.

Hill drifted wide and made contact with Shane van Gisbergen. What followed was immediate chaos. The crash swept up Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Hill, Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, Zilisch, and van Gisbergen himself. Unfortunately, the damage to SVG’s No. 97 was terminal.

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He headed straight to the garage. What makes the whole thing harder to ignore is that Shane van Gisbergen had practically predicted this exact scenario. Just one day earlier, while explaining the course with Steve Letarte, he had pointed directly to that section of track.

“Yeah, this is a tricky corner [turn 1], high commitment, and again no error. So you see it’s on the concrete or airfield as you turn in very bumpy. And then on exit, there’s two types of seal changes. You can see where it goes from dark to light, and seeing it last week it’s like they put their patch in to try and make it smoother. But it’s still very rough there, and pretty much instantly as you exit that corner, it’s a really steep downhill.”

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The incident unfolded almost exactly where he described. It was right over the darker seal patch and transition area. The section Shane van Gisbergen warned would punish mistakes ended up punishing him too. The wall sustained enough damage that NASCAR had to stop the race under red to repair it.

For a driver who had looked untouchable all weekend, there was no comeback this time. For Shane van Gisbergen, there was only frustration and the realization that sometimes understanding the danger doesn’t mean you escape it.