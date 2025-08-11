SVG Tips off Connor Zilisch About His 2021 Heroics as JRM Driver Eyes Championship With Injured Collarbone

It is no secret that rookie sensation Connor Zilisch faced a dramatic setback after his Xfinity Series victory at Watkins Glen, sustaining a broken collarbone in a celebratory fall from his car. Scans ruled out any head trauma, but the injury forced him to miss his scheduled Cup Series start the following day and put his playoff run in limbo.

Amid Zilisch’s recovery, his JR Motorsports teammate Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) offered reassurance, drawing from his own painful yet triumphant experience in 2021. SVG slipped a plate into his broken collarbone and returned to racing after two weeks, going on to win all three Supercars races that followed his injury. And now, as Connor faces the same demons, SVG assures that Zilisch’s championship hopes could still be alive.

“He’ll get through the race fine,” SVG assures the NASCAR community of Connor’s Xfinity title chances

SVG clinched his fourth road course win of the 2025 season, further extending his playoff points with just two weeks remaining in the NASCAR Cup regular season. But the New Zealander isn’t just a road course king; he is also a symbol of great strength. In early March 2021, Gisbergen suffered a serious mountain biking accident that fractured his left collarbone and also did worse damage to his shoulder. During surgery, medical staff inserted a permanent plate and nine screws to stabilize the injury. Despite the severity of the trauma, his recovery moved impressively quickly, and he returned to racing just two weeks later at the Sandown SuperSprint.

What followed is now etched in motorsports folklore. SVG didn’t just return; he dominated. Over that Sandown weekend, he swept the event by winning all three Supercars races, remarkably achieving the feat while still healing from broken bones. His physiotherapist revealed that he aggressively tackled the return to competition, often pushing past pain thresholds and curves that would normally discourage drivers under the best of conditions. Defying the odds, SVG scored his 45th career win in Sunday afternoon’s Race 5, as he cruised to victory in entirely wet conditions, making him the first since Mark Skaife in 1994 to win the first five races of a season in 2021.

Fresh off his fourth win this season, SVG knows what it’s like to race in pain. In a post-race interview, the Kiwi didn’t hesitate to share his painful experience. He said,” Yeah. So, I broke my collarbone 2021 left side, which is mine was a bit out by the AC. I did a bit more damage to my shoulder, and then also I had a fake ligament put in. But I race I had a weekend off, and then I raced the next week. So, pretty much what he’s going to go through and yeah, but once the plate’s in there, it’s stronger than the bone was, you know. So, yeah, I’d get a plate put in and then take it out at the end of the year.”

This could very much serve as a blueprint for Connor Zilisch, who is the points leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Although determined to return quickly, SVG recognizes that fitness took a hit. He admitted he hadn’t trained for eight weeks but noted the rest allowed him an uninterrupted stretch of recovery. By the third week post-injury, he had regained enough strength to return to racing, managing the pain while pushing through the championship schedule.

The Trackhouse Racing driver added, “But yeah, it’s obviously going to be in pain. My biggest problem was the belts, tightening of the belts. I could really feel the plate through the skin, and it was a horrible feeling, but yeah, I raced the next week and did pretty well. So yeah, for sure, with some good doctors and some good drugs, he’ll (Connor Zilisch) get through the race fine.”

Zilisch’s priority now lies in his rehabilitation, with doctors crafting a return-to-race timeline. While he expressed uncertainty about how quickly he could rebound, he drew motivation from SVG’s example of rapid recovery. Justin Marks has also updated the 19-year-old’s future. As for his next competitive opportunity, Zilisch is expected to return for the Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway, scheduled for August 22. But now the question of SVG’s postseason pops up. What are the 2016 Supercars champions’ chances to win the NASCAR Cup Series?

Understanding SVG’s chances to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Even though SVG ranks just 25th in the regular season standings, his playoff position tells a different story; he is only two points behind leader Denny Hamlin ( 26 vs. 24) in playoff points, with just two races left, Richmond this Saturday and then Daytona next Sunday.

SVG has firmly established himself as NASCAR’s premier road course. With five series road wins in 38 starts, he ranks behind only active drivers Chase Elliott (seven) and Kyle Larson (six) in that category. He has earned nine combined road-course wins across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, closing in on Jeff Gordon’s Cup-only road-course record of nine victories.

SVG’s playoff journey opens on ovals, traditionally his weaker terrain, at Darlington, Gateway, and Bristol. Analysts say if he can notch at least two top 10 finishes in those three events, his chances of advancing to Round Two (the round of 12) increase significantly. That stage concludes with a road course at Charlotte Roval, a style of track where he is a viable favorite. If he navigates the first round successfully, the playoff path opens up in rounds that feature road courses, an ideal match for his strengths. The sky is truly the limit if he can survive the ovals and capitalize once the series returns to his comfort zone.