JP Kealey usually has about 12 seconds to make his presence felt on a NASCAR pit road. This weekend, he had a different kind of opponent to deal with, and thankfully, nobody was asking him to change four tires. The rear tire changer for Shane van Gisbergen traded his pit gun for a fight at UBG 31, making his mixed martial arts debut.

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Kealey won his welterweight bout against Quentin Betts at Ultimate Battle Grounds 31 on Saturday in Bolivia, North Carolina. That victory earned the Trackhouse Racing crew member a championship belt in his very first cage fight.

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For someone who has spent years competing in professional sports, perhaps the transition wasn’t quite as strange as it sounds. Kealey’s athletic career began long before he joined Trackhouse Racing.

He played professional lacrosse for three seasons in the National Lacrosse League, having previously played at Robert Morris University. He was also selected 10th overall in the 2017 NLL Draft.

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That background helps explain why Kealey fits into NASCAR’s pit crew environment. Teams regularly recruit athletes from other sports because changing tires at speed requires more than physical strength.

Crew members need coordination, explosive movement, and the ability to execute under pressure. A mistake can cost a driver several positions, while a poorly timed move can put someone in danger.

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Kealey has experienced that danger firsthand. In June 2025, during the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, he was caught in a frightening pit-road accident involving AJ Allmendinger. Allmendinger overshot his pit box and struck a tire held by one of his crew members.

The impact sent the wheel flying toward Kealey as he worked on van Gisbergen’s No. 88 Chevrolet.

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The tire struck Kealey in the chest, driving his air gun into his ribs. He fell to the ground but somehow got back up and finished the pit stop. The injuries turned out to be serious, with a broken rib and a partially collapsed lung requiring medical attention.

The incident could easily have ended his season. Instead, Kealey returned for the Chicago Street Race, just two weeks later. He had received medical clearance and resumed pit-stop practice before getting back into the lineup.

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Van Gisbergen was particularly impressed with his teammate’s determination.

“Just the atmosphere of the guys and how focused they are on the grid or on the start line there after the race, seeing how much it means to everyone, that’s why we do it, how stoked everyone was,” van Gisbergen told NASCAR.com.

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He also praised Kealey’s return, calling him “such a valuable member of our team.”

There is another interesting connection here. Kealey’s story reflects something NASCAR has long relied on when building its pit crews: athletes who can transfer their skills from one demanding sport into another.

Former football players, gymnasts, wrestlers, and other competitive athletes have found opportunities in the sport’s pit-road ranks. Their experience with physical competition can be just as valuable as their ability to handle a tire changer.

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However, Kealey has taken that crossover further than most. Professional lacrosse brought him to NASCAR, and now he has added competitive MMA to his sporting résumé. His debut at UBG 31 ended with a championship belt, giving the Trackhouse crew member something considerably different to celebrate away from the racetrack.

Van Gisbergen has a rear tire changer who can handle the chaos of pit road. Apparently, Kealey can handle himself pretty well outside it, too.