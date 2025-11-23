Sydney Sweeney, Jimmie Johnson Join NASCAR Stars in Celebrating Ryan Blaney’s Newborn

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney just hit the ultimate win by expanding his family to a trio. Fresh off his victory at Phoenix, the NASCAR community was clamoring for his off-season plans, only for Blaney to drop the most Dad line ever.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Everyone keeps asking for my off-season plans. I have no plans. I have the plan of keeping a child alive,” he said.

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon (November 17), and the couple announced the arrival of their son, Charlie Bennett Blaney, who already seems to be a NASCAR VIP. Blaney’s son received a very star-studded welcome with heartwarming messages from Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. For Blaney, it’s safe to say this might just be the sweetest victory of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianna Blaney (@giannatulio) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sydney Sweeny expressed her joy by congratulating the couple. “Congrats!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” She commented. NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson followed with a row of proud claps, writing, “👏👏👏👏👏.”

But the most emotional message came from Danny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish herself, who shared, “Oh my goodness! What a wonderful early Thanksgiving gift from God! He is perfect ❤️️.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe’s wife, Marissa Briscoe, echoed that sentiment, writing, “ What a blessing!! Congratulations! ❤️” Even outside stock car racing, well-known dirt biker Aaron Plessinger stopped by with a warm, “Congratulations.”

The wave of love continued from inside the NASCAR family. Ryan Blaney’s sister, Erin Blaney, added a sweet compliment with, “Talk about perfection 🤍.” IndyCar ace Katherine Legge sent in her own cheerful note: “Congratulations, you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And closing out the side of affection was a deeply personal message from Gianna’s sister, saying, “Hellooo, my perfect nephew!! Love you all so much & I’m so proud of you, Gi! 🤍🤍”

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Julio needed some parenting advice

The pregnancy journey for Gianna Julio was a bumpy road. She needed weekly IV treatment to keep her symptoms under control. The couple describes the complete journey as ‘overwhelming.’ But seeing their baby boy, it was all worth it. Still, the couple needed to learn more about parenting, and so Blaney reached out to a close friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Blaney can now proudly add “Dad” to his growing list of titles. He joins his buddy Bubba Wallace, from whom he had asked for parenting advice, in the exclusive NASCAR Dad club and if you know anything about racing families, Becks and Charley might just be battling door-to-door before long.

“I ask him all the time. I see it firsthand, being at his place and flying together and stuff like that. Seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up. That’s been kind of neat. I ask him all the time for advice. What are some goods, and what are the struggles of a newborn?,” Blaney said.

Moreover, Blaney is the second newest boy dad after Denny Hamlin this season. Hamlin, who is already a father to two daughters, welcomed his first son, Jameson Drew, on 11th June this year. While the 45-year-old driver had to skip the inaugural Mexico race to be there by his fiancée’s side closer to the date, things seem to have worked out perfectly for the No. 12 driver over the winter break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blaneys had shared their big news last July, announcing that they were expecting. The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion shared ahead of the Chicago Street race that the timing of their off-season couldn’t have been more perfect. “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off,” Blaney said with a grin. “I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way.”

Together, the reaction paints a picture of a tight-knit racing world celebrating one of its most cherished moments, and it can be said with much certainty that Charley Bennett Blaney may just be the most popular kid on the block. Share your wishes for the Blaneys in the comments.