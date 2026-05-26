“Taken Away From Us”- NASCAR Veteran Tips His Hat to Kyle Busch & Samantha’s $2.3M War Against Infertility

Long before Kyle and Samantha Busch became one of the most well-known families in NASCAR, they were quietly fighting one of the hardest battles imaginable behind closed doors. They were put to the test in ways that racing could never have, by years of unsuccessful IVF procedures, devastating losses, and ongoing emotional setbacks. However, the pair transformed that suffering into something far greater, rather than running away from it. They used their story and resources to help thousands of families struggling with infertility. Now that Kyle has passed away, many in NASCAR, including one veteran, are thinking about that legacy as much as his racing career.

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How Samantha and Kyle Busch changed hundreds of lives quietly

“With IVF and, you know, when they went through it, when they were going through it and they saw how expensive it was, what a hardship it was, they’re like, man, we got to help people, you know, help people that are suffering through that. So, they started that deal [Bundle of Joy]…The stuff that those guys have done for so many people and that’s what makes it so fri—- tough. It’s taken away from us.”

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On the recent episode of Mast Cast, that was Rick Mast reflecting on one of the most meaningful parts of Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch’s legacy – something that had absolutely nothing to do with championships, trophies, or race wins.

The foundation was established in 2015 as a response to Kyle and Samantha’s own devastating infertility issues. The pair decided they wanted to ensure that other families didn’t have to endure financial hardship alone after years of unsuccessful IVF treatments, miscarriages, and mental weariness.

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“Understanding that bill, I mean it’s around $20,000 and there’s no guarantee for a baby, that’s just for a chance,” Samantha Busch explained the reason behind the organization. “We just knew that God placed it on our heart that we needed to start the Bundle of Joy Fund.”

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What began as a very personal undertaking swiftly developed into one of NASCAR’s most significant humanitarian endeavors. Up until now, Bundle of Joy has given out 178 grants totaling over $2.3 million and assisted in the birth of 111 children through IVF procedures. And those grants really make a difference in people’s lives.

Many middle-class couples are unable to afford IVF procedures before they even start since they can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 each cycle. The foundation assists by providing funds for one round of IVF, up to $20,000 per pair. Moreover, every child born through the grant-supported IVF program is honored on the Bundle of Joy website with a newborn photo alongside their birth date. The mission became even more powerful because Samantha refused to stay quiet about infertility.

She openly criticized the lack of fertility insurance for first responders, teachers, veterans, and military families months before to Kyle’s death. In an Instagram post, Samantha Busch noted, “Infertility is literally classified as a disease, yet our military, most of our first responders, public school teachers do not have coverage.”

Eventually, her activism reached national stage. Samantha went to a White House event in October 2025 related to the Trump administration’s plan to lower the cost of IVF medications by collaborating with the pharmaceutical company EMD Serono. Samantha actively collaborated with legislators and activists to promote more affordable and accessible fertility.

And after Kyle’s death, fans found a way to honor that mission directly. Through the organization’s One Cause donation page, donations poured into the Bundle of Joy Fund right away. $18.08 (and other variations of the same) was donated by hundreds of supporters. It was an homage to Busch’s famous No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. It was a small gesture that carried enormous emotional meaning.

Because in the end, Rick Mast said it best. “There are human beings alive today, born and alive because of Kyle and Samantha Busch’s work with the IVF deal.”

That legacy reaches far beyond racetracks. Long after the highlights, rivalries, and championships fade into NASCAR history, there will still be families holding children who exist because Kyle and Samantha Busch chose to turn heartbreak into hope.