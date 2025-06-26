“Talk About It Like Men”: Jimmie Johnson Issued Strong Notice by New RWR Boss Amidst Lawsuit

Co-founder of Spire Motorsports, T.J. Puchyr, has reached an agreement to purchase Rick Ware Racing (RWR), with plans to revitalize the team and expand it into a competitive three-car NASCAR Cup Series organization by 2027. The deal includes retaining Rick Ware as a partner, keeping Cody Ware in the #51 Ford, and maintaining the current employee structure. While Ware’s second charter is currently leased to RFK Racing for 2026, a legal dispute arose after Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, claimed they had a prior agreement to purchase that same charter. However, a judge ruled in favor of Ware, stating the RFK lease stands for 2026 and that no charter is available to Legacy for lease or sale in 2026.

Puchyr, who played a key role in resurrecting the NASCAR charter market after purchasing a dormant Furniture Row Racing charter in 2018, voiced his disappointment with how Legacy Motor Club handled the dispute. Specifically, he took issue with the legal route chosen by the Johnson-led team. “If anybody deserves a pass it is Jimmie and if he wants to sit down and talk about it like men, I’d entertain the conversation,” said Puchyr, who was offended that Legacy sued. He further added, “I don’t think Jimmie has all the facts, doesn’t understand the deal we had, and they tried to humiliate Rick publicly. We don’t do business that way.”

The disagreement stems from a contract that Legacy claims gives them the right to the second RWR charter. However, Puchyr argues the contract was written by Legacy and is ultimately unenforceable, especially with the judge’s ruling affirming the RFK lease. Ware, in turn, has filed a countersuit against Legacy. Looking forward, Puchyr plans to focus on growth and competitiveness, aiming to build a team capable of contending for wins and enhancing the value of charters across the board.