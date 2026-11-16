Tanks, Airport Tugs, and Golf Carts: Inside the Unhinged Facebook Marketplace Obsessions of NASCAR’s Biggest Stars

A scroll through Facebook Marketplace can begin with something ordinary: a used piece of furniture, a spare set of wheels or a car that looks too good to ignore. For some NASCAR drivers, however, browsing takes a considerably stranger turn.

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Their wish lists stretch from airport baggage tugs and engine-swapped golf carts to old Toyotas, aircraft and, in one particularly extreme case, a military tank.

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A Motorsport clip on X brought together Cup Series drivers to discuss their purchases and projects. Facebook Marketplace connects several of the most entertaining stories, although not every item mentioned was bought through the platform.

Chase Briscoe checks the listings, though he says he has not bought much there. x

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“I get on Facebook Marketplace. I haven’t bought a whole lot from there, but I get on there and just scroll it,” he said. Instead, he sends interesting finds to Carson Hocevar, hoping his fellow driver will take the plunge so Briscoe can “vicariously live through him.”

Hocevar mentioned wanting to get an old Spirit Airlines airplane. Briscoe, meanwhile, recalled seeing Oakland Airport selling its baggage tugs for very little money and sending the listing to Hocevar. The bargain was apparently enough to make them tempting. Briscoe may do the scrolling, but Hocevar is the one he trusts to act on an unusual listing.

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Ryan Preece has a different Marketplace project in mind.

“I was actually looking at golf carts that were around $1,000,” he said.

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Preece explained that he has a 750cc motorcycle engine he had planned to put in a TQ midget for indoor racing.

Now, he is considering putting it in a golf cart instead. He wants not only the loudest truck in the D.O. lot, but also “the loudest golf cart and fastest.” Quiet utility is clearly not the goal.

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For someone who just won his third championship, one would expect Kyle Larson to be big on impulse purchases. Instead, he knows better than to get too involved. He said he is not a Facebook Marketplace user, and staying away is probably a good thing because he would likely buy plenty of things he does not need. That is sensible in this company.

The buying habits elsewhere in the group are just as varied. Daniel Suarez revealed that he had bought a Volkswagen Beetle the previous week, despite not planning to purchase one.

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“I wasn’t planning on buying it, but it was so nice,” he explained.

Connor Zilisch has a more specific reward in mind: he keeps telling himself that a race win will earn him a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Tyler Reddick offered a short answer about his interests: old Toyotas.

Denny Hamlin was less interested in naming a particular item than acknowledging his track record.

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“I’ve made tons of bad purchases in my life. I just add another one to it,” he joked.

Chris Buescher’s interests occupy considerably more space. He described having a yard full of 1973–79 Dentside Ford F-100s and Broncos.

“My dad jokes that I basically have a wheel and tire shop,” Buescher said.

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Bubba Wallace’s spending is more compact, but no less enthusiastic. He mentioned buying camera equipment, including a Leica M11-P Safari and an MP film camera, and admitted that he had bought a new camera he did not really need. The Safari’s green finish was simply too appealing.

“My wife would be really happy if I didn’t spend any money,” he added.

Ty Gibbs approached the question from a practical angle. Rather than naming another car or recreational toy, he said a plane might be the best next purchase for his career.

“Time is money, and money is time. At the end of the day, being able to go places is important,” he explained. It is a different calculation, but it shows how personal these drivers’ priorities can be.

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Hocevar’s own most conspicuous purchase, however, sits in a category of its own. He bought a decommissioned British Chieftain tank from YouTuber WhistlinDiesel in September 2026.

In the Motorsport clip, Hocevar recalled that when the tank arrived.

“I had a lot of people come over and it was a great way to meet my neighbors.”

The delivery became an unusual neighbourhood introduction.

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The tank soon became more than a conversation piece. As reported by Heavy, Hocevar was taking part in an $800 beater-car challenge with his friend Vernon Hale when his Chevrolet Cobalt suffered mechanical problems. Rather than spend more than the car’s purchase price trying to repair it, Hocevar used the newly arrived tank to flatten the disabled Chevy.

The video was titled “HOA is Upset With my New Tank!”, although Heavy noted that no formal association notice or legal action had been publicly confirmed.

From Briscoe’s Marketplace finds and Preece’s golf-cart experiment to Buescher’s collection and Hocevar’s tank, the drivers’ interests are anything but uniform. Some hunt for bargains, some build around machinery they own, and others try to resist temptation. Their off-track pursuits can be almost as entertaining as race day.