Tax Evasion Charges Loom on Motorsport Industry as Govt Announces Fresh New Investigation

From football superstars to elite racers, tax controversies have a way of catching up with even the biggest names in sports. Over the years, figures like Lionel Messi have faced high-profile tax cases, highlighting how complex international earnings can become. Now, a fresh storm is brewing in motorsport, as reports suggest a sweeping investigation could impact multiple drivers and teams. Moreover, it raises serious questions about compliance, accountability, and the financial side of racing in Italy.

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Italian authorities launch sweeping probe into F1 earnings

A major financial storm is quietly building behind the scenes in Formula One. What began as a legal push for clarity has now escalated into a full-scale investigation that could impact nearly every driver on the grid.

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Under Italian law, foreign athletes are required to pay taxes on income earned while competing within the country. However, enforcement of this rule has historically been inconsistent. That changed when lawyer Alessandro Mei called for a deeper probe into whether international athletes had been properly reporting and paying those taxes.

According to reports, the Guardia di Finanza has now launched an investigation targeting both current and recent F1 drivers. Letters have already been sent out, asking drivers to submit tax returns for the 2025 fiscal year and to engage with authorities either directly or through representatives, to clarify their financial obligations.

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What makes this situation particularly serious is the scope. Officials are not just looking at recent filings. In fact, they are reportedly examining earnings from multiple past years wherever legally possible. To build a complete financial picture, investigators are expected to scrutinize driver contracts, sponsorship agreements, and other income sources tied to races held in Italy.

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And the stakes are high. If unpaid taxes exceed €50,000, the matter could escalate into a criminal offense, potentially exposing drivers to legal consequences beyond financial penalties. With races held at iconic venues like Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Imola Circuit, and Mugello Circuit, Italy has long been central to F1’s calendar. Now, it may also become the focal point of one of the sport’s most significant financial reckonings.

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F1 moves quickly to refine 2026 rules

While the tax investigation looms in the background, Formula One is also dealing with a completely different kind of challenge: fine-tuning its future. In a crucial meeting involving teams, manufacturers, the FIA, and series officials, a series of key changes to the 2026 regulations were unanimously approved.

Rather than tearing up the rulebook, the focus was on precision adjustments mainly targeting the hybrid and electrical systems that have raised concerns around safety and on-track racing quality. One of the biggest changes comes in qualifying, where the energy recharge limit per lap will be reduced from 8MJ to 7MJ. The aim is simple: encourage more flat-out driving and eliminate awkward lift-and-coast tactics that have crept into lap strategies.

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At the same time, the “super clipping” recharge allowance has been increased from 250kW to 350kW, giving drivers more flexibility to manage energy without compromising racing intensity. Race conditions will also see tweaks, particularly with power deployment. Boost levels will now be controlled more carefully to avoid sudden speed differentials between cars, an issue that had raised safety concerns.

There’s also a renewed focus on race starts. New warning systems and technical evaluations are being introduced to address scenarios where cars struggle off the line, potentially reducing the risk of early-race incidents. Wet weather racing, too, will see adjusted power limits to make cars more manageable in tricky conditions.

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According to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, these updates strike the right balance. They are addressing early concerns without compromising the DNA of the sport. With most changes set to roll out as early as the Miami race, F1 is showing it can adapt quickly, even as bigger off-track questions continue to unfold.