Team Alliance Declares New Era Welcoming Denny Hamlin Amid Jack Roush’s Boardroom Exit

NASCAR’s Race Team Alliance is what keeps the teams together, giving them a platform to discuss their issues. It’s much more like a team owners’ coalition, created to increase their power together, and has helped work on some of the biggest issues, including the establishment of the Charter System in 2016. But now, as the sport moves on and welcomes a new era of racing with new faces, an important decision has been made, as Jack Roush marks his exit.

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“ Jack Roush is stepping down from the @RaceTeamAllianc board of directors and will be replaced by RFK Racing president Chip Bowers, while @23XIRacing is being newly added to the board and will be represented by Denny Hamlin,” Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern wrote on X. “Former RCR prez Torrey Galida will become chairman.”

Here’s the thing: Joe Gibbs Racing has been a part of the Alliance for a long time, but this time, it’s one of their oldest drivers who will be joining the Board of Directors. Denny Hamlin is set to represent 23XI Racing, which is being added to the 10-member board of directors. This is part of the massive reshuffling that the RTA is going through at the moment, adapting to the new era of NASCAR.

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23XI Racing debuted in the 2021 season and currently fields three full-time cars, piloted by Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst. Although the team wasn’t the most impressive in the early years, they are currently leading the points table with the #45 of Reddick, who managed to win five races within the first nine rounds of the 2026 Cup Series season. This has been a massive leap for the team, and co-owned by sports giant Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, the team, understandably, has strong backing and is making rapid progress.

It is no surprise that the team has been added to the Board, which expands to 10 members with Hamlin’s addition. This is a huge step in adapting to the new era of racing that NASCAR is going through. New drivers and teams now represent NASCAR, more or less becoming the face of the sport. And RTA is adapting to the same, giving the edge to fresh faces.

Now, let us talk about Jack Roush.

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He was one of the founding team members of the RTA back in 2014. Having been involved in NASCAR for decades, he happened to be one of the most important board members who served the Race Team Alliance. However, after a little over a decade, he will now be stepping down from the position, as revealed on Wednesday. His contributions in helping create more commercial opportunities, the Charter Agreement negotiations, and keeping the teams’ voice united are immense and helped give a stronger voice to the organization.

RFK Racing’s President, Chip Bowers, will now be replacing him to assume the team’s representation. The Board of Members of the RTA includes some of the most familiar faces in NASCAR, including the likes of Jeff Gordon and Richard Childress.

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This reshuffle comes just months after RTA’s Chairman, Rob Kauffman, who was previously the owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, revealed his plans to step down from his position. This came shortly after NASCAR settled the lawsuit with 23XI Racing regarding the Charter Agreement, making them permanent, or ‘evergreen,’ as the official statement read.

“I just don’t have the same stake in NASCAR. I’m, not as actively involved. To me, it was a natural sort of segue to say, ‘OK, the RTA has an important role in the industry,’” Kauffman commented on his plans to step away as the chairman in March.

He will now be replaced by former RCR president Torrey Galida.

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It seems quite apparent that the Race Team Alliance is now beginning to welcome new faces that will most certainly represent NASCAR and all of its teams in the future.