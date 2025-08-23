Team Owner Spills Cup Star Katherine Legge’s NASCAR Schedule Days Before Playoffs

BJ McLeod isn’t just a team owner, he’s Katherine Legge’s biggest believer. As the NASCAR Playoffs loom, he’s laying out her race schedule and stepping aside to help her shine. From Daytona to the Roval, every move is part of a bigger plan. And now, just days before the postseason, he’s spilling it all.

In March, McLeod, co-owner and driver for Live Fast Motorsports, made a selfless move by giving Katherine Legge a shot in the No. 78 Camaro. Recognizing her diverse racing talent, McLeod’s gesture highlighted both his mentorship and the team’s commitment to growth and inclusivity in NASCAR.

The partnership has played a key role in Legge’s rise, including a 19th-place finish at the Chicago Street Course, marking the team’s first-ever back-to-back top-20 results.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Katherine Legge’s playoff push gets BJ McLeod’s backing

For BJ McLeod, 2025 is a balancing act between his own racing ambitions and supporting Katherine Legge through NASCAR’s schedule. “We’re definitely running Daytona, Talladega, possibly Roval, Vegas, definitely one or the other, maybe both,” he said, on Kelly Crandall’s ‘The Racing Writer’s podcast’, outlining the team’s remaining schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Phoenix, he admitted, “I’m still toying with Phoenix myself, like I haven’t decided yet. So, you know, we’ll see. We’ll just see where we’re at.” But despite the uncertainty of tracks, McLeod made one thing clear: “The number one focus is making sure Katherine finishes strong with what she’s got left.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The emphasis on Legge is unmistakable. “We want to be behind her,” he added, underscoring that Live Fast isn’t just logging laps, they’re strategically building momentum to give Katherine every chance to succeed.

McLeod’s commitment goes beyond scheduling; it’s a mentorship in action, allowing her to focus on performance while he navigates the team’s choices. Every decision, he stressed, ties back to her growth and finishing the season strong.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 Apr 26, 2025 Talladega, Alabama, USA Xfinity Series driver Katherine Legge 32 works with her team before the NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Talladega Talladega Superspeedway Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVashaxHuntx 20250426_cec_hd1_080

And that growth is monumental this year as Katherine Legge’s journey has been marked by significant milestones. With a total of six Cup Series starts, her best finish was 17th at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, showcasing her consistency and improvement over the season.

In addition to her Cup Series endeavors, Legge has also competed in the Xfinity Series, participating in races at Rockingham, Talladega, and Texas. Her participation in both series underscores her versatility and commitment to expanding her presence in NASCAR. Her steady improvement has transformed the team, making 2025 its most successful season yet.

Even as McLeod balances his own racing passions, “I love that track. I love that area. I love speedway racing, and I am looking forward to going and trying to make something happen” he says as he gears up to take the No.78 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He will also hop in the Chevy for Talladega in October, while Katherine competes at the Charlotte Roval in the same month.

Riding the push for change: BJ McLeod on elevating the Xfinity and Truck series

After selling Live Fast Motorsports’ Cup Series charter for $40 million in 2023 a move that many thought would scale back the team’s ambitions, co-owner BJ McLeod is proving the team’s influence is far from over.

He’s now pushing for rule changes that would allow Cup drivers more starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series, aiming to boost development and competition.

“I believe the current rule, where Cup drivers are limited in the amount of races they can run, has really deterred a lot of [Cup drivers] away,” McLeod told in a recent interview to Sportsnaut, emphasizing that increased participation by top-tier drivers benefits the rising stars. “Any racer in Xfinity series, any driver, I guarantee, you ask any of them, they want to race the Cup drivers,” he added, “because every real racer knows the only way you get to be the best is to race the best.”

McLeod believes the limited crossover between series has stunted growth and development for up-and-coming drivers. NASCAR is reportedly considering adjustments to these racing limits, with discussions underway to allow more Cup driver participation without disrupting sponsorships or broadcasting deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s about giving the next generation a chance to really test themselves,” McLeod said, framing this push as both a developmental and competitive boon. Even after the charter sale, Live Fast’s influence remains significant, proving that the team’s strategic vision extends well beyond its Cup Series entries.

With Playoffs approaching, McLeod’s support is as vital as Legge’s talent, setting up a 2025 finale full of potential and promise.