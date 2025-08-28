Joey Logano Sheds 5-Word Parenting Wisdom as Teammate Ryan Blaney Braces for Fatherhood

In the high-stakes world of NASCAR, where every win counts, drivers like Joey Logano know that family often edges out even the thrill of victory. As a father of three, Logano has embraced the joys and demands of parenthood alongside his racing career. Currently sitting 12th in the Cup Series standings, just one point above the playoff cutoff line, he’s locked in for the postseason but still juggling life off the track. His teammate Ryan Blaney, also playoff-bound, faces a similar grind as he prepares for his first child later this year with wife Gianna. But what insights does Logano offer on balancing it all?

Logano’s own path to racing stardom highlights the lengths parents go to for their kids; his father once forged his birth certificate to let him compete at a higher level early on. This echoes recent moves in the sport, such as Denny Hamlin skipping the Mexico City race in June to be present for the birth of his son with fiancée Jordan Fish. So, what parenting tips does Logano share with Blaney, the defending Cup champion now stepping into fatherhood?

Joey Logano’s straight talk on new parenthood

On Jeff Gluck’s “The Teardown” podcast, Joey Logano opened up about guiding Ryan Blaney through the whirlwind of impending fatherhood, drawing from his experiences raising three young kids amid a grueling NASCAR schedule. When host Gluck mentioned Blaney’s excitement over baby gear like strollers, Logano cut straight to the chase with his five-word wisdom: “You don’t need that crap.” He elaborated that new parents often get overwhelmed by fancy items, but the reality is far simpler.

“They tell you, you need it, you don’t need it. All the extra stuff, they say, all you need is car seats,” Logano advised, stressing how swapping car seats between vehicles can be a hassle, especially for busy families like those in racing. Logano’s advice stems from practical lessons learned since his first son, Hudson, was born in 2018, followed by Jameson in 2020 and daughter Emilia in 2022, timelines that overlapped with his Cup championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

He warned against the hype around sleep aids, saying, “Nothing. Bullcrap. Not all of that. And all of it. No.” As Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, await the arrival of their baby during the offseason, likely in late 2025 or early 2026, Logano’s insights hit home, especially given Blaney’s family’s racing roots. His grandfather Lou racked up over 600 wins in sprint cars, and father Dave competed in 474 Cup races, instilling a work ethic that Logano echoes in prioritizing basics over excess.

Diving deeper, Logano shared specifics on must-haves versus fluff, recommending a camera for the car seat on the baby registry while dismissing over-the-top gadgets. “All the other fluff is like, ‘You need bottles.’ Sure. But they have, like, a lot of fancy stuff that, like, looks cool, and you’re like, I’m going to need that.. And it’s really much, much more basic than people think,” he said. This resonates with Logano’s own evolution as a dad, where he’s shifted from late nights to early mornings, even admitting on another podcast that fatherhood curbed his drinking habits because “I don’t find it worth it anymore.”

For Blaney, fresh off wins at Nashville in June 2025 and Daytona in August 2025, these tips could ease the transition, much like how Logano balances his No. 22 Ford duties with family time in North Carolina. Yet Logano’s wisdom extends beyond baby gear, touching on raising kids in the spotlight of NASCAR fame. He aims to keep his children humble, avoiding the perks that come with his status, and draws from his own grounded upbringing despite early stardom.

As Logano reflects on guiding the next generation, both at home and on track, his thoughts turn to rising talents like Connor Zilisch, offering a glimpse into his mentorship style.

Logano Hails Zilisch’s Potential

Joey Logano didn’t hold back in praising 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, calling him a standout prospect set to join Trackhouse Racing full-time in the Cup Series for 2026. Drawing parallels to his own early days, Logano noted Zilisch’s edge, saying, “I think he’s better than I was at that age, and he seems to be more mature than I was at that age.” This comes as Zilisch impresses in the Xfinity Series, with wins at Watkins Glen and Daytona in 2025, building on his ARCA background, where he claimed poles and victories at a young age.

Logano’s endorsement is rooted in Zilisch’s rapid rise, including a Truck Series debut win at Circuit of the Americas in March 2025, making him the second-youngest victor in that series at 17 years, 8 months. But Logano tempered the hype with caution, advising against overconfidence.

“It’s easy as an 18 or 19-year-old to drink the Kool-Aid. Cup racing is different. Everybody is fantastic, so you can’t drink your own Kool-Aid too much to where you think you’re the next thing and then you’re gonna get here and fall on your face. I lived it. I’ve been there.” This mirrors Logano’s own bumpy start, debuting at 18 in 2008 and facing criticism before his first Cup win in 2009.

Ultimately, Logano stressed humility as key to Zilisch’s success, adding, “As good as I think that he is and will be, I also think that you’ve got to stay humble throughout it all and just remember what’s important.” With Zilisch signed to a multi-year deal and already turning heads, Logano’s words serve as a roadmap, much like the veteran guidance that shaped his three championships.